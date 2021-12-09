The recent omicron variant of the novel coronavirus may or may not give rise to another surge in COVID-19 transmission and infection, which may or may not be worse than infections with the delta variant. Moreover, the omicron variant is certain not to be the last new strain. However, in the discussion of the possible implications of this latest variant, an important point has been underemphasized: Infection plays a critical role in viral mutation, and infection can be prevented.

Mutations are accidents that occur in the course of viral replication. Replication occurs only within infected host cells. So, if the virus can’t infect cells, replication can’t occur. Some mutations are favorable for viral survival, giving rise to new viral subtypes that are efficient infectors, as the delta variant is and as omicron appears to be.

With continued infection, there will certainly be continued COVID mutation, and some of these mutations may be more favorable to the survival of the virus and less favorable to its human hosts. The most effective way to stop this vicious cycle of infection, replication and mutation is to stop infection through vaccination.

Vaccination against COVID is not just a way to keep an individual from developing overwhelming illness. It is the best way to prevent more potent and dangerous strains of the virus from developing in the future. Without adequate worldwide vaccination, the omicron variant will be one in a continuing line of potentially dangerous COVID mutations.

Joshua Cutler, M.D.

South Portland

