Maine health officials reported 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, another new single-day high and the second straight day of 1,000-plus cases as the state deals with increased transmission that likely accelerated during the Thanksgiving holiday.

One additional death was reported as well.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 770, which is a pandemic high. This time last month, the daily case average stood at 518, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because the CDC has been flooded with more test results than it can process in a 24-hour period, some of the new cases reported Thursday were from tests received in the past two weeks. Maine’s testing volume has increased substantially since Thanksgiving, even as some testing sites have been unable to meet demand due to staffing shortages.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 126,833 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,357 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but Wednesday’s totals once again set pandemic highs – 379 total COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals and 117 individuals in critical care. In the last month, the number of people hospitalized on a daily basis has increased by 76 percent.

In response to the strain on hospital capacity, Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced that she was activating the Maine National Guard and directing members to assist hospitals. As many as 75 guardsmen and women will be sent to hospital in non-clinical roles to help ensure medical staff can deliver quality care amid an unprecedented surge.

Mills said she is not considering any additional restrictive measures, such as universal mask mandates, but instead renewed her plea for people to get vaccinated.

“People have to take it upon themselves to keep themselves safe,” she said during a media briefing Wednesday.

Hospital leaders welcomed the prospect of more help but also said they fear things may get even worse.

“We don’t think we’ve seen the full brunt of this surge, and probably won’t for two to three weeks,” said Dr. Andrew Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth.

There is also the unknown associated with the omicron variant, which has been detected in several states already and is likely going to arrive in Maine soon, if it’s not here already. Some early research suggests the variant may be more transmissible than the delta variant but milder, although more study is needed.

Cases are rising again across the country after a steady decline for most of September and October. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day case average is now 117,488, which is the highest it’s been since late September and up 63 percent from 72,186 cases on average one month ago.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, are increasing slightly, but largely because of boosters. As of Thursday, Maine administered 932,424 final doses of vaccine, which represents 69.4 percent of all residents. Additionally, 347,955 Mainers have gotten booster doses, which accounts for 25.9 percent of residents.

However, there remain large pockets of people, in more rural counties generally, who are unvaccinated and that is where the virus is spreading most. Unvaccinated people continue to account for the majority of hospitalizations, as well, and represent an even bigger percentage of patients needing critical care or ventilators.

Efforts to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old have been uneven. Since that age group was first eligible a little more than a month ago, 30,704 first doses have been given, which is 31.8 percent of all 5-11-year-olds. That percentage is elevated by Cumberland County, where the rate of first doses is 52 percent. No other county is about 37 percent and five rural counties have yet to reach 20 percent.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: