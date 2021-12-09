Mark Holmquist, a recently retired Maine state trooper, is now the police chief in Scarborough.

Holmquist was sworn in Wednesday in a ceremony attended by family members, town officials and police officers, and former coworkers with the Maine State Police.

A trooper for 25 years, Holmquist retired as a lieutenant in command of Troop A in Alfred. He also was a member of the Evidence Response Team, a firearms and leadership instructor, and commander of the Major Crimes Unit and the honor guard.

He also served 25 years in the U.S. Army and Maine Army National Guard, retiring as a first sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has a master’s degree in human resources management from Southern New Hampshire University and has facilitated leadership training and employee development programs for public and private organizations.

Holmquist replaced former Police Chief Robbie Moulton, who retired in July after 44 years with the department, including 22 years as chief.

“My priority in this new role is to build upon the success Chief Moulton was able to achieve with his team while continuing to provide quality police services to our growing community,” said Holmquist, an avid runner who recently completed his seventh marathon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous