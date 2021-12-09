GoldenOak is a Portland-based indie folk band that released its second album, “Room to Grow,” in June.

The band comprises siblings Zak Kendall (guitar, vocals) and Lena Kendall (vocals, clarinet), with Mike Knowles on electric and upright bass and drummer Jackson Cromwell.

The video for the song “Ash” was released last week, and it features the band’s friend, Gabriel Frey, who is a Passamaquoddy tribal member and basket maker and, with his wife Suzanne Greenlaw, will be a guest Wednesday in the Press Herald event series Maine Voices Live.

GoldenOak will be performing at Portland House of Music on Jan. 14.

Here’s “Ash:”

