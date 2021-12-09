Scarborough residents have a chance to learn more about the town’s recycling services, especially during the holiday season when recycling and trash barrels can be overflowing. The Scarborough Public Library is offering Holiday Recycling “Do’s & Don’ts,” a program set to be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

This session has been created for those who are confused by what can and can’t be recycled — especially holiday items — and for those who wonder what happens to all our trash. Pointers to help make the most of efforts to reduce, reuse, and recycle will be offered by Jami Fitch, sustainability coordinator for the town of Scarborough and Vanessa Berry, ecomaine environmental educator.

“It’s normal to create a little extra waste around the holidays,” said Berry, “and ecomaine is here to offer easy and affordable ideas that create less waste and help make sure we all dispose of the waste we do make in the most sustainable way possible.”

Library Director Nancy Crowell said the Library is pleased to welcome both Fitch and Berry, for the first in the Library’s new series of programs on sustainability.

“At the very heart of our mission is sharing community resources,” Crowell said. “We are the ultimate renewable resource – pun intended. We look forward to bringing more timely topics to the community in our monthly Sustainable Scarborough Series to encourage good stewardship and show that this is a lifestyle that can be rewarding and simple.”

The Holiday Recycling “Do’s & Don’ts” virtual program is free to attend and open to the public. The interactive session will include a virtual field trip to ecomaine and opportunities for participants to ask questions of Berry and Fitch. Register for the Zoom link at scarboroughlibrary.org/events/holiday-recycling

