OLYMPICS

China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.”

China is also not concerned that the officials’ absence would spark a chain reaction, and numerous heads of state, government leaders and members of royal families have registered to attend, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The three countries have said they won’t send government dignitaries to the games, which run Feb. 4-20, to protest human rights abuses in China, while New Zealand said it informed Beijing earlier that it wouldn’t be sending any officials due to pandemic travel restrictions but had also communicated its human rights concerns.

Under the diplomatic boycott, the countries will still send their athletes to compete.

Wang said China had not extended invitations to the U.S., Canada or the U.K. and that it “doesn’t matter if their officials come or not, they will see the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

“Sports has nothing to do with politics,” Wang said. “It is they who have written, directed and performed this farce.”

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Villarreal secured the final place in the last 16 by holding on for a 3-2 win at Atalanta in a game in Bergamo, Italy, that was postponed a day earlier because of snowfall.

The Spanish side only needed a draw to advance as runner-up from Group F but jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 51st minute before holding off Atalanta’s comeback attempt.

Atalanta finished third in the group and will enter a playoff to get into the last 16 of the second-tier Europa League, the competition Villarreal won last season.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Leicester was eliminated from the competition with a 3-2 loss at Napoli, which allowed Spartak Moscow to secure the top spot in Group C with a 1-0 away victory at Legia Warsaw.

Eintracht Frankfurt made the next round from Group D, while Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco and West Ham had already qualified with a game to spare.

Only the eight group winners go straight into the round of 16. The runners-up enter a playoff with the eight third-place teams from Champions League groups.

PREMIER LEAGUE: This weekend’s game between Brighton and Tottenham has been postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among Tottenham’s players and staff.

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes had already postponed. Tottenham’s training ground has been closed and Manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: NASCAR veteran Landon Cassill will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2022 and is bringing sponsor Voyager Digital with him, which will again pay him entirely in cryptocurrency.

Cassill, who has been avid in the the market for several years, pitched NASCAR sponsorship to Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich when the two met at a crypto conference two years ago and it led to a 19-race deal this past season. It made Cassill the first NASCAR driver to be paid entirely in crypto.

Voyager announced a two-year sponsorship extension with Cassill, who is taking the funding to championship-contending Kaulig to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet. Cassill, who has raced in 510 events across NASCAR’s three national series since 2007, will be teammates with AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.

TENNIS

FRENCH OPEN: Two-time major champion Amelie Mauresmo was appointed as tournament director of the French Open, replacing Guy Forget and becoming the first woman to hold the position. Forget, whose contract was to expire at the end of the year, resigned this week, citing communication issues with new French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton.

The 42-year-old Mauresmo, who was inspired to play tennis after watching Yannick Noah win the 1983 French Open, became the first player from France – male or female – to reach No. 1 in the modern era, on Sept. 13, 2004. She was No. 1 for 39 weeks.

“This tournament has made me dream since my early days, has created a vocation in me,” Maursemo told a press conference on Thursday. But she was never able to emulate Noah’s feat of winning on the clay at Roland Garros, failing to go beyond the quarterfinals at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, where she struggled to withstand the pressure in front of her home crowd.

Mauresmo, whose backhand delighted tennis aficionados around the world, also won the Fed Cup with France in 2003 and the WTA Tour championship in 2005. She won the Olympic silver medal in Athens in 2004.

