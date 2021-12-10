Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jeff Mitchell (second year)

2019-20 record: 8-12 (Lost, 49-36, to Wells in Class B South semifinals)

2020-21 record: 6-6 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Will Bowe (Senior), Sam Lombardo (Junior), Evan Reeves (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ Wells, Dec. 14 WAYNFLETE, Dec. 17 @ York, Jan 17 FREEPORT, Jan. 21 GREELY, Jan. 27 @ Freeport, Feb. 1 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We have three returning starters and our depth is good. We have some size and we have some three-sport athletes who are used to winning. This year is uncharted territory since we didn’t see a lot of teams last year. I think we’re capable of going deep in the tournament if we play to our potential and the guys believe that we can do that.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth was very competitive last winter in limited action and with some key returners joined by a few promising up-and-comers, Mitchell’s first full season with the Capers could result in a deep playoff run.

Cape Elizabeth boasts one of the top big men around in Reeves, who stands 6-foot-8. Reeves will play center and will be a top scorer. Junior Owen Tighe will be a post presence as well. Bowe, the last in a long line of family standouts, will be a top perimeter shooter in his final season. Lombardo can knock down shots as well. Senior Jake Frame will play point guard. Several other players will have a chance to step up and earn minutes and if some solid reserves develop, the Capers’ depth could put them over the top.

Class B South has multiple strong teams and nothing will come easily, but Cape Elizabeth’s shooting and size might just set it apart. Look for this squad to be in position to do great things when February arrives.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Chris Casterella (15th year, 95-160 overall record)

2019-20 record: 8-11 (Lost, 37-32, to Freeport in Class B South quarterfinals)

2020-21 record: 2-7 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Emily Supple (Senior), Meghan Conley (Junior), Olivia Manning (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 WELLS, Dec. 17 YORK, Dec. 28 LAKE REGION, Dec. 30 @ Brunswick, Jan. 6 GRAY-NG, Jan. 17 @ Freeport, Jan. 21 @ Greely, Jan. 25 @ Lake Region, Jan. 27 FREEPORT, Feb. 1 @ Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “We lost Alison Gerety, last year’s leading scorer, so scoring will be the challenge. It’s been our Achilles’ heel the last couple years. Our defense has been good enough. Our schedule never lets up. If we can stay healthy, and we’ll have to, we’ll be ready to take on whoever we match up with. We usually play our best at the end of the season and hope that happens again.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth has made life difficult for higher seeded teams in previous tournaments and could have done the same thing a year ago had the postseason not been wiped out by COVID. This winter, the Capers are again flying under the radar and could be dangerous when it matters most.

This year’s team is led by veterans Conley, Manning and Supple. Supple, who had a transcendent soccer season and was named Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, will be the point guard ,a captain and she’ll look to distribute and score. Conley will be the shooting guard. Manning, the other captain, can play on the wing and down low. Junior forward Ashley Ryer and junior guard Juliet Moore and sophomore Grace Callahan look to step in and play key roles as well.

The Capers take on reigning Class B champion Wells in the opener and things don’t get much easier from there, but in a season with an open tournament, win-loss record is secondary to playing your best when the postseason begins. Cape Elizabeth will look very different in February and that could spell misfortune for the opposition.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Jake Rutt (fourth year, 31-19-2)

2019-20 record: 10-11 (Lost, 6-1, to Greely in Class B South Final)

2020-21 record: 6-2-2 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Dimitri Coupe (Junior), Phil Coupe (Junior), Connor Goss (Junior), Nick Laughlin (Junior), Sebastian Moon (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 16 GREELY, Dec. 18 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 5 @ Scarborough, Jan. 13 SP/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE, Jan. 20 LEWISTON, Jan. 29 CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH, Feb. 12 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth, Feb. 17 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking forward to a fun season. Our goal is the state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth’s goal this winter is simple and realistic. The Capers are tired of falling one win short of the state final, as they did in 2018-19 and 2019-20, or having no postseason altogether, which was their fate during the COVID-shortened campaign of 2020-21. This year’s roster is loaded with talented veterans and several key newcomers arrive to make life even more difficult for the opposition.

Up top, Dimitri Coupe, Goss and Moon return to put the puck in the net. They’re joined by juniors Brody Glidden, Patrick Lee and Alex Thayer and freshman Brady Hanisko. Phil Coupe and Laughlin will be offensive-minded defensemen and will play key roles all over the ice. Cape Elizabeth has three goalies it can turn to. Juniors Will Depke and Charlie Garvin are veterans and freshman Nate Hanisko will also see time between the pipes.

Class B South is again loaded, as Greely remains its usual juggernaut self and the Cheverus-Yarmouth co-op team, formed last winter, will be solid as well, while several other teams will be dangerous on a given night. The Capers, however, can meet all of those challenges. Cape Elizabeth is 16 years removed from its last title. It might be time for that drought to come to a screeching halt.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (10th year, 81-80-6 overall record)

2019-20 record: 14-6-1 (Lost, 1-0, in overtime, to Lewiston in state final)

2020-21 record: 8-1 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Katharine Blackburn (Senior), Sofia Cook (Senior), Abbey Steinhagen (Junior), Delaney Whitten (Junior), Becca Good (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 EL/LEAVITT/POLAND, Dec. 23 @ Scarborough, Jan. 1 @ Lewiston, Jan. 12 @ EL/Leavitt/Poland, Jan. 22 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 29 CHEVERUS, Feb. 2 LEWISTON

Coach’s comment: “We like our team. Our youth is very skilled, our returning players have lots of playoff experience and we have strong goaltending. We hope to be one of the top teams in the state again this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team came within a whisper of winning its first state title two years ago, falling in overtime in the state game, then would have made a serious run at a crown last season, had COVID not wiped away the postseason. This winter, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland still has plenty of firepower and will again be among the state’s finest teams, as evidenced by earl victories over St. Dom’s (8-2), Portland/Deering (10-2) and Cheverus (4-3).

Steinhagen returns in goal and she’ll have a steady defense in front of her, led by Blackburn, Cook and Whitten. Freshman Catie Lee is another defender to watch and freshman Vivienne Cook will also see some time between the pipes. The offense features Good as a returner and promising freshmen Marina Bassett, Libby Hooper and Hartson Mosunic, who all scored in the opener.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland has come close to breaking through and winning it all. If this young squad develops as hoped, it will have a chance to take that final step. That’s a distinct possibility.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: