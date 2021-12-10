A teenager was hospitalized Friday afternoon with serious injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 295 in Portland.

A white sedan was driving south near mile 5 at 3 p.m. when it cut off a maroon Saab. The driver of the Saab tried to avoid a collision, and it drove off the road and rolled over, said Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

A 15-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the Saab. The teenager was transported to Maine Medical Center with injuries that Moss described as serious but not life-threatening. That person was not identified in a news release. Moss did not say whether the three other people in the Saab were injured.

The white sedan that caused the crash continued without stopping, and Moss said she did not have any additional details about that vehicle.

The on-ramp was shut down for about an hour. The crash remains under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »