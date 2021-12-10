The Brunswick Downtown Association took extra steps this year to light up downtown Brunswick for the holidays.

Each year, the association raises funds to light downtown for the holidays through the sponsorship and “adoption” of lamp posts and lit trees along Maine Street, as well as general donations. The group planned this years’ light installation and worked with a new contractor, New England Holiday Light Company, a firm based in Hookset, New Hampshire. The number of trees lit along Maine Street was increased, including those lining the Town Mall.

“A new addition to our holiday light scheme is ‘up-lighting,'” said Debora King, BDA executive director. The larger trees on Maine Street, including those on the Town Mall, glow with red and green lights and provide a beautiful backdrop to the lights on the gazebo and the Christmas tree! After the holiday season, the up-lights will change color to reflect the season and special holidays – think winter, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day,”

Whether you are shopping, dining, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of the season, plan a trip to downtown Brunswick to take in the magical, twinkling holiday lights.

For more information about the Brunswick Downtown Association, call (207) 729-443, email [email protected] or visit brunswickdowntown.org/lights-of-hope.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: