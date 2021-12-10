(Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dave Halligan (35th year, 545-139 overall record, six state championships)

2019-20 record: 16-5 (Lost, 52-34, to York in Class A South Final)

2020-21 record: 7-1 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Brady Coyne (Senior), Jack Stowell (Senior), Judd Armstrong (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 @ Kennebunk, Dec. 17 MARSHWOOD, Dec. 21 @ South Portland, Jan. 6 GORHAM, Jan. 11 @ Greely, Jan. 14 @ Marshwood, Jan. 21 @ Portland, Jan. 28 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 10 KENNEBUNK

Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a good preseason. We played a AA schedule last year and that helped us prepare for this year. We hope it will pay off. We have good veterans and some good scorers. It’s nice to have our top scorers as seniors. We have more depth than we’ve had in recent years. A lot of opponents will be new for us. We hope to be one of the final teams standing. We have the players to do it. It’ll come down to how much better the younger kids get.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth made the most of its limited season a year ago, playing top Class AA foes from the area and winning every game but one. This winter, a full season, plus postseason is in store and the Navigators believe they can make a deep tournament run and it’s easy to see why.

Coyne returns at the point and will be a matchup nightmare. He can run, distribute and is deadly from the perimeter. Stowell is another veteran who can play multiple positions and make shots. Armstrong is a star on the rise. He’ll see time at guard and forward. Falmouth has some size too, in 6-foot-6 sophomore center Chris Simonds, 6-4 senior forward/center Zach Morrill (who missed last season with injury) and senior center Cooper Bush, the football standout. Junior guard Lucas Dilworth returns to the program from Cheverus and he will be instrumental to the team’s success as well.

The Navigators don’t have many easy games on the schedule and again, they’ll see their share of Class AA powers along the way. The opportunity to do great things awaits. Look for Falmouth to learn from its regular season challenges and be primed to make a title run when February arrives.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dawn Armandi (fifth year, 30-39 overall record)

2019-20 record: 12-8 (Lost, 42-24, to Marshwood in Class A South semifinals)

2020-21 record: 5-5 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Sloan Ginevan (Junior), Anna Turgeon (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 21 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 23 @ Brunswick, Jan. 6 @ Gorham, Jan. 11 GREELY, Jan. 25 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 28 @ Thornton Academy

Coach’s comment: “We’re super-young, no seniors. We’re not big, but we’re super-athletic. We’re still working out the kinks, but I’m hopeful we’ll be in the right place by the end of the season. We anticipate that teams will try to shut Sloane down, so the more flexible we can be, the better off we’ll be. I think it will be a pretty even league. This could be the best team I’ve had so far. We have high goals and we want it all to click at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Two years after a surprise run to the Class A South quarterfinals and one year removed from a COVID-abbreviated, competitive campaign, Falmouth is gearing up for what could be the program’s best season in ages. The pieces are certainly in place to do special things, but the Navigators will be tested by many tough foes from Class A and Class AA.

Falmouth will be led by its two standouts. Ginevan, the point guard who can play multiple positions, has already verbally committed to playing lacrosse at Notre Dame, but is pretty amazing on the hardwood as well, averaging nearly 21 points per game a season ago. Turgeon, meanwhile, can get the job done inside and out. The opposition will focus on limiting their damage, but the Navigators have ample firepower in reserve. Sophomore Maddy Christman will play center, but this team will be guard-oriented, looking to score in transition and knocking down long shots. Helping that cause will be junior Katie Lozoraitis and sophomore Emily Abbott, who both transfer back to Falmouth from Cheverus, juniors Justine Means and Heather “Peaches” Stucker and sophomores Leah Cunningham and Reese Farraher.

The Navigators will need to consistently score in the halfcourt if the opposition can take away their transition game and they’ll need to make outside shots with regularity to be successful against top foes, but there is reason to believe Falmouth can do that and more. The last time the Navigators reached a regional final was 14 years ago. This year’s squad has the ability to end that drought and perhaps take it another triumphant, unprecedented step.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Deron Barton (11th year, 124-65-5 overall record, two state championships)

2019-20 record: 7-11-1 (Lost, 5-4, in overtime, to Bangor in Class A state preliminary round)

2020-21 record: 5-6 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Charlie Adams (Senior), Nick Fischetto (Senior), Xavier Grenier (Senior), Sean McDonald (Senior), Rory Skillin-Lanou (Senior), Dominic Tracy (Senior), Sam Belliveau (Junior), Mitchell Ham (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 @ SP/Freeport/Waynflete, Dec. 14 BIDDEFORD, Dec. 18 CAPE ELIZABETH, Dec. 30 @ Biddeford, Jan. 1 @ Greely, Jan. 5 @ Edward Little, Jan. 15 LEWISTON, Jan. 20 PORTLAND/DEERING, Jan. 27 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth, Jan. 29 @ Lewiston, Feb. 5 EDWARD LITTLE, Feb. 10 SCARBOROUGH, Feb. 22 @ Scarborough

Coach’s comment: “We’re excited to be back and we have a great schedule. We’re young, but we’re talented. We have good numbers, including 12 freshmen and nine sophomores. We have maturity up front, on defense and in net and we have a great supporting cast. We want to make a deep run. That’s a realistic expectation, even if we’re young.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth only won 11 games combined in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and was poised to return to form a year ago, but COVID shortened the season and wiped out the postseason. The Navigators did gain some valuable experience, however, which should pay dividends this winter.

While the loss of last year’s Winter Athlete of the Year Owen Drummey will be felt, Falmouth still boasts plenty of firepower on offense. The first line features Adams, Grenier and Ham and will be tough to match up with. The Navigators have plenty more in reserve, as the second line includes Belliveau, Fischetto and Skillin-Lanou and the third line will be manned by sophomores Andrew Belliveau and Rowan Hagerty and freshman Thomas Healey. Falmouth has tremendous depth on the defensive side too. McDonald and Tracy are the seasoned veterans. They’re joined by sophomores Caden Barnard and Theo Kowalski and freshmen Isaac Laliberte and Jack Turgeon. Junior Chase Bevan starts the season in goal. Freshman Brandon White will also see time.

As always, the Navigators’ schedule is daunting and there will be some growing pains as the team gets back in the swing of playing a full schedule in front of fans. Falmouth will score a lot of goals, will be stingy on the defensive end and will get steady goalkeeping. By February, the Navigators should be clicking on all cylinders and it could all result in a deep playoff run.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Rob Carrier (13th year, 133-84-9 overall record)

2019-20 record: 5-14 (Lost, 4-1, to Cheverus in South Region quarterfinals)

2020-21 record: 1-7 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Kate Kinley (Senior), Morgan Adams (Sophomore), Eva Chace (Sophomore), Trinity Grenier (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 CHEVERUS, Dec. 18 CAPE/SP/WAYNFLETE, Jan. 1 @ Greely, Jan. 5 @ Cheverus, Jan. 10 @ Scarborough, Jan. 15 LEWISTON, Jan. 27 @ Cape/SP/Waynflete

Coach’s comment: “We need to play at a consistently high level. We’ve had trouble with that the past couple years and it’s hurt us. We have solid ‘D’ and quality goaltending, we just need to find some scoring. I think we’ll be playing a lot of close games and if we can pull out some wins, I think we could win a playoff game or two.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth is primed to climb back toward top contender status in the South Region this winter. The Navigators opened with a 4-3 victory over Yarmouth/Freeport, then were blanked by Scarborough, 4-0.

Falmouth has talent all over the ice. The Navigators are solid in goal behind senior Whitney Adams and freshman Ella Wiley, who stopped 34 shots on Opening Night. Defensively, Morgan Adams and Chase (who had a goal in the first game), along with freshman Amelia Brann, will look to stymie the opposition. On offense, Kinley leads the way. She scored twice and added a pair of assists against Yarmouth/Freeport. Grenier and freshman Audrey Farnham will also be heard from when it comes to putting the puck in the net.

While Falmouth faces the daunting task of having to contend with regional powers Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, Cheverus and Scarborough, it believes it can play with those teams. The Navigators should show steady improvement, will make a run at a winning record and could be a team that will give the opposition fits when the playoffs begin.

