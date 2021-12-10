Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Tyler Tracy (first year)

2019-20 record: 10-9 (Lost, 59-57, to Maranacook in Class B South quarterfinals)

2020-21 record: 3-7 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Colby Arsenault (Senior), Jackson Carr (Senior), Danny Casale (Senior), Tony Casale (Senior), Blaine Cockburn (Senior), Keigan Shea (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Dec. 17 FRYEBURG, Jan. 4 @ Greely, Jan. 11 MT. ARARAT, Jan. 15 YORK, Jan. 17 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 21 YARMOUTH, Jan. 27 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 29 @ Waynflete, Feb. 1 GRAY-NG, Feb. 4 @ Yarmouth, Feb. 7 GREELY, Feb. 9 @ Fryeburg

Coach’s comment: “We have some guys coming back. They’re absorbing everything I’m throwing at them. I think we’ll adjust fine. This is a hard-working, competitive group. They’ve had success in baseball, football and soccer. We’re not overly big, but we’ll be physical. We’ll work to get better every day. I think we’ll be really good at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falcons begin a new era as Tyler Tracy succeeds Bill Ridge as coach. Tracy spent 11 years coaching the Poland boys and led them to the Class B state final in 2014. Tracy inherits a squad that boasts proud athletes who have enjoyed triumph in other sports and are ready to help Freeport compete in its first season at the Class A level.

Cockburn can do it all. The University of Maine-bound baseball player will handle the ball and can distribute and score it. Shea, an underappreciated three-sport athlete, will also see time at the point. Arsenault, who stands 6-foot-4, will scrap and can score inside and outside. Danny Casale will play guard, while Tony Casale will be at forward and they’ll both be key contributors. Carr is another veteran who will have a key impact. Establishing additional depth will be important.

The Falcons aren’t getting much preseason buzz, but this is a team that will show steady growth and will be very dangerous by the time February arrives.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Seth Farrington (fourth year, 35-16 overall record)

2019-20 record: 15-5 (Lost, 50-40, to Yarmouth in Class B South semifinals)

2020-21 record: 4-6 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning player: Mason Baker-Schlendering (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 GRAY-NG, Dec. 22 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 4 GREELY, Jan. 6 LAKE REGION, Jan. 13 WELLS, Jan. 15 @ York, Jan. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 22 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 27 @ Cape Elizabeth, Feb. 1 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Feb. 4 YARMOUTH, Feb. 7 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “We have 20 kids in the program and 16 are freshmen, so we’re building for the future. We have a job to do and we’re not going to use our inexperience as a crutch. We’ll keep it simple, execute to the best of our ability and try to stay healthy. We do have a dominant post presence which gives us an advantage. We have a big upside. I think we can compete.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport moving to Class A couldn’t have come at a less optimal time, as after several strong seasons, graduation has taken a big toll and the Falcons have little experience as the 2021-22 season dawns.

Baker-Schlendering played in a regional final as a freshman and was part of a top-seeded squad her sophomore year. This winter, Baker-Schlendering will need to dominate in the post at both ends of the floor, something she’s certainly capable of doing. Junior Angel Pillsbury will play point guard and after that, a passel of youngsters have their opportunity to earn a spot on varsity and make a name for themselves.

How quickly that happens will determine how competitive Freeport will be this season. The Falcons will learn some tough lessons in the weeks to come, but this year’s experience will help immensely going forward and it won’t be long until Freeport is back among the top contenders.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Joe Robinson (15th year, 121-127-11 overall record)

2019-20 record: 12-7-1 (Lost, 5-1, to Lewiston in Class A state semifinals)

2020-21 record: 3-5-1 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Cullen Adams (Senior), Brady Frank (Senior), Connor Corcoran (Junior), Richie Gilboy (Junior), Dylan Hannan (Junior), Roan Hopkins (Junior), Ian Wright (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 FALMOUTH, Dec. 15 @ Lewiston, Dec. 23 PORTLAND/DEERING, Jan. 5 @ St. Dom’s, Jan. 13 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 20 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 22 @ Biddeford, Feb. 5 LEWISTON, Feb. 10 @ Portland/Deering, Feb. 12 @ Edward Little, Feb. 17 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 19 @ Scarborough, Feb. 22 BIDDEFORD

Coach’s comment: “We have a really strong and talented core. We are a tight-knit group and as long as we stay healthy, we should be able to be successful and make a nice showing in the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team is two years removed from the finest season in program history and even after the lost COVID campaign of 2020-21, is poised for another run at the top of Class A this winter.

Offensively, Adams, a captain, Hannan and Wright, an offensive-minded defenseman, figure to do the lion’s share of the scoring. Frank and Hopkins will also be heard from. Wright is joined on defense by Corcoran and Gilboy. Junior Jasper Curtis will be the goalie with freshman Henry Curtis also seeing some time between the pipes.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete has a very challenging schedule and there will be some growing pains this winter, but look for this squad to steadily improve and be at its best when the playoffs begin. No longer a novelty on the big stage, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete is ready to enjoy another deep postseason run.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Yarmouth)

Coach: David Intraversato (third year, 15-16 overall record)

2019-20 record: 10-10 (Lost, 5-0, to Lewiston in Class A state semifinals)

2020-21 record: 5-6 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Sadie Carnes (Junior), Kate Tracy (Junior), Chloe White (Junior), Avery Buchanan (Sophomore), Amanda Panciocco (Sophomore), Rosie Panenka (Sophomore), Sophie Smith (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 ST. DOM’S, Dec. 18 @ St. Dom’s, Dec. 22 @ Edward Little, Dec. 29 @ Mt. Ararat, Jan. 13 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 22 FALMOUTH, Jan. 29 MT. ARARAT, Jan. 31 @ Lewiston, Feb. 5 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “We’re working to play our best at the end of the season and be ready for the tournament. We have a very young team with just two seniors. We need to stay healthy and stay competitive in every game and the wins will come. We can only play one game at a time and hope the puck bounces our way. We are a talented, fast-skating group from rival towns. It’s very important for us to build a good team chemistry. Our captains’ leadership will play a huge role with this. It was just 30 days ago, our two towns, most of these players, were battling each other on the Yarmouth turf during fall sports playoffs in field hockey and soccer. Now, we share the same locker room. Two great, athletic rival towns coming together as one. You can’t ask for a better scenario for a coach. Sign me up.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth and Freeport spent the fall season as rivals in sports like field hockey and soccer, even meeting in the postseason in both sports, with the Clippers eking out one-goal victories. Now, the schools have come together to team up for what could be one of the top girls’ hockey teams in the North region.

The offense is led by Freeport’s Panenka, who scored 13 goals and added eight assists as a freshman. Yarmouth’s Carnes scored seven goals last winter, while Yarmouth’s Smith (eight points in 2020-21) and Buchanan and Freeport’s Tracy also bring speed and veteran experience. Freeport freshman Emma White will be heard from as well. Defensively, Freeport’s Panciocco and Chloe White will serve as anchors and will get help from Yarmouth sophomores Isabelle Peters and Ella Zur Muhlen. Seniors Sydney Abbott and Juliet Meas were vying for the goalie position at press time. Both girls are new to the position.

After opening with a 4-3 loss to Falmouth (despite three points from Panenka) and a 3-0 loss to Lewiston (Abbott made 34 saves), Yarmouth/Freeport is eager to get in the win column. The victories will come and once this squad gains confidence, look out, they’ll be able to compete with anyone. Yarmouth/Freeport will only get better as the season progresses and that’s bad news for whoever might have to face it in the playoffs.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

