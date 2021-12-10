YARMOUTH — Peter Psyhogeos scored 32 points, and Matt Waeldner’s two overtime free throws proved to be the difference as Yarmouth edged York, 55-54, on the opening night of boys’ basketball season Friday.

Psyhogeos put in 11 points to help the Clippers open a 13-9 lead after one quarter, then added 12 more in the second quarter as Yarmouth rode a 25-4 run to a 34-24 halftime advantage.

The Wildcats closed to within 43-37 after three quarters, then tied the game with 1:06 left in regulation on a 3-pointer from Trevor Parker.

After a Psyhogeos free throw for his final point of the night, York took its first lead since the first quarter on a layup by Kevin Burke (17 points). Waeldner (19 points) answered with two foul shots, and the Clippers survived when JP Frazier (14 points) missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

WINDHAM 50, GORHAM 48: Will Mannette grabbed an offensive rebound and put back a layup as time expired in overtime, giving the Eagles a win over the Rams in Gorham.

Windham’s Colby Mizner sent it to an extra session with a bucket at the end of regulation.

Mannette finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Matthew Fox added 14 points and Nick Garrison tossed in 12 for the Eagles.

Quinn Dillon led Gorham with 14 points.

LEWISTON 42, PORTLAND 40: Malik Foster’s 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds remaining lifted the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs in Portland.

The game was close throughout. Lewiston led 12-10 after one quarter and 22-19 at halftime, but Portland tied it at 28-28 going into the fourth.

Eli Bigelow led the Blue Devils with nine points.

Portland’s Wani Donato was the only scorer to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points. He also had eight rebounds, and five steals.

SANFORD 62, SCARBOROUGH 50: The Spartans used a 23-12 second quarter, paced by eight points from Jay Kennedy to take control against the Red Storm at Scarborough.

Kennedy finished with 23 points. Makai Bougie chipped in with 10 points and Tanner McCann scored eight for Sanford, which led 32-21 at halftime.

Rowan MacDonald paced Scarborough with 23 points.

FALMOUTH 84, BIDDEFORD 40: Jack Stowell made five of his seven 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Navigators ran out to a 25-0 lead and rolled past the Tigers at Falmouth.

Stowell ended up with 24 points, Judd Armstrong contributed 17 and Brady Coyne tossed in 16, including 12 in the third quarter.

Ayouba Fofana scored 22 points for Biddeford – 14 in the second quarter.

CAPE ELIZABETH 72, WELLS 39: Will Bowe scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half, including nine in the first quarter, and the Capers handled the Warriors at Cape Elizabeth.

Evan Reeves tossed in 14 points for Cape Elizabeth. Sam Lombardo added eight.

Hayden Bedell led Wells with nine points.

WAYNFLETE 67, SACOPEE VALLEY 28: Henry Hart scored 14 points, David Nkingi had 10 and Matt Adey added nine for the Flyers in a win over the Hawks at Hiram.

Carson Black scored nine points for Sacopee Valley.

LAKE REGION 72, POLAND 71: Noah Duprey scored 22 points to lead the Lakers to a close victory over the Knights in Poland.

Jacob Stone added 20 points, Jacob Chadbourne had 13 and Jackson Libby 11 for Lake Region.

Hunter Gibson paced Poland with 33 points. Hayden Christner scored 19.

LEAVITT 59, LINCOLN ACADEMY 42: Ben Sirois scored 18 points, Sawyer Hathaway had 16, and Brett Coburn finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks as the Hornets defeated the Eagles in Turner.

Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 14 points and Tucker Stiles with 12. The Eagles trailed 43-42 going into the fourth quarter, but Leavitt ended the game with a 16-0 run.

DIRIGO 91, WISCASSET 17: Logan Timberlake dropped in 16 points to lead the Cougars over the Wolverines in Dixfield.

Wyatt Smith and Austin Adams each added 11 points. Nathaniel Wainwright, Trent Holman and Charlie Houghton scored 10 apiece.

Dawson Bush led Wiscasset with eight points.

This roundup will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »