Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Travis Seaver (10th year, 136-42 overall record, three state titles)

2019-20 record: 15-5 (Lost, 59-57, to York in Class A South semifinal)

2020-21 record: 3-8 (No postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Max Cloutier (Senior), Dee Coyne (Senior), Andrew St. Hilaire (Senior), Tim Walker (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 21 GORHAM, Dec. 29 YORK, Jan. 6 @ York, Jan. 8 @ Yarmouth, Jan. 11 FALMOUTH, Jan. 21 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 29 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “It’s rejuvenating to be back, great for the kids to be back on the court. We’re senior-laden, but we don’t have a lot of varsity experience. I like this group. The guys are working hard. We’ll be very perimeter-oriented. It should be a really exciting season. The league could be very even and everyone will have growing pains. I think we have a lot of upside. Our goal is to peak come February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is just three years removed from a three-peat and two seasons removed from a trip to the semifinals. While last year was challenging for many reasons, the returning players got some valuable time on the floor and this winter, the Rangers should be very much in contention in Class A South.

Walker showed flashes of greatness a year ago and will be one of the league’s top shooting guards. St. Hilaire will run the point and can also score, as will Cloutier. In the front court, look for Coyne, senior Liam Gardner and junior Seamus Raftice to be factors. If the Rangers can develop some depth beyond that group, they’ll be even tougher to match up against.

Greely always has high standards and hopes of going deep in the tournament. Class A South has a lot of strong teams, but the Rangers should be in that mix when all is said and done. Look for another exciting season from this program.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Flaherty (sixth year, 91-7 overall record, two state titles)

2019-20 record: 19-2 (Lost, 47-44, to Marshwood in Class A South Final)

2020-21 record: 11-1 (No postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Kaiyla Delisle (Senior), Chelsea Graiver (Senior), Sophia Ippolito (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 BRUNSWICK, Dec. 17 GRAY-NG, Dec. 21 @ Gorham, Dec. 29 @ York, Jan. 6 YORK, Jan. 8 YARMOUTH, Jan. 11 @ Falmouth, Jan. 27 WELLS, Jan. 29 @ Yarmouth, Feb. 4 @ Wells, Feb. 9 @ Gray-NG

Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a good preseason and competed well. Practice has been fun. I’ve had to do more teaching this year. We don’t have a lot of experience, so we’ll have to fill in roles. The girls are practicing hard and hopefully, that will translate to the games. We have to improve between now and the end of the season. If we do, we’ll be competitive in the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Three years removed from a second straight state title, two years after a trip to the regional final and one year after making the most of a COVID-abbreviated campaign, Greely has a very different look this winter. While there are some holes to fill and a slew of question marks, there is still plenty of upside.

While there are no DeWolfes, Obars or Clements to be found, the Rangers do return Graiver, who averaged 10 points and 5 assists per game a year ago and recently committed to play next year at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. Graiver will be the point guard, a top scorer and a top defender. After playing a supporting role for much of her high school career, she’ll lead the way this time around. Delisle really emerged as a scorer and rebounder late last season and will be a force in the post. Ippolito can knock down shots and will get her chance to shine in the weeks to come. After that, check back in a few weeks, as some new players will step in and help the cause.

The Rangers begin the season chasing the likes of Brunswick and Falmouth, but by year’s end, they’ll be as formidable as anyone. Greely has advanced to the semifinals or beyond the past 14 seasons a tournament was held. If all goes well, look for that streak to continue.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Barry Mothes (28th year, 341-196-16 overall record, five state championships)

2019-20 record: 17-3-1 (Beat Orono/Old Town, 5-1, to win Class B state title)

2020-21 record: 7-4 (No postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Gage Cooney (Senior), Evan Dutil (Senior), Cam Malette (Senior), Ryan Moore (Senior), Mitchell Parent (Senior), Brooks Williams (Senior), Matt Kennedy (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH, Dec. 16 @ Cape Elizabeth, Dec. 18 @ Thornton Academy, Dec. 22 @ York, Jan. 1 FALMOUTH, Jan. 5 @ Brunswick, Jan. 8 KENNEBUNK, Jan. 11 YORK, Jan. 17 @ Cheverus/Yarmouth, Jan. 22 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 26 @ Edward Little, Feb. 3 LEWISTON, Feb. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 19 @ Kennebunk

Coach’s comment: “After several seasons with lots of offensive attacking options and extensive scoring depth from both forwards and defensemen, we’ll be looking to build a strong foundation from the net out. Developing a steady range of scoring from the forwards will be a key to building more success. Another key for the team, with a competitive schedule featuring two games each against the best Class B South teams as well as five crossover games vs. top Class A teams, will be developing a solid and reliable third line. It’s certainly going to be very interesting to see what everybody looks like and how they start early in the year and develop as the weeks go on. Some of us have not played each other since the 2019-20 season and I think it’s fair to say that most of us have experienced some significant changes in rosters and personnel in the past 18 months and are working through all of that. Players who may have been young JV players two years ago are now suddenly moving into top spots at forward and on defense and in net. It should be an exciting season and I feel that Class B South is going to be a very, very competitive league, maybe even more so than usual.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The return of normalcy means the return of Greely hockey to a position where it is viewed as a favorite to win another championship. The 2021-22 Rangers might not be as overwhelming as many squads of recent vintage, but this team begins the year very formidable and will likely end it as one of the teams standing (if not the last team standing).

Dutil and Moore are the most experienced, decorated returning players. Dutil played key roles in title runs his freshman and sophomore seasons. He can fly down the ice and finish against any goalie. Cooney and Parent project to join Dutil on the top line. Moore, a standout since his freshman season, has been effective as a forward, but could see time on defense this year. Junior Teddy Conway and sophomores Charlie Moore and Landon Werner made up a promising second line. Additional depth will come from the likes of sophomores Sean Allen, Lucas Martin and Finn Murphy. Seniors Patrick Johnson and Jacob Sharp could see time on offense or defense. Kennedy, Malette and Williams are top returning defenders. Sophomore Cullen Rafford will also make his presence felt. Greely returns senior Spencer Osgood and junior Keji Wiessner in goal. They split time during the 2020-21 campaign and both are reliable in holding the opposition at bay.

The Rangers will face their share of challenges from Class A and Class B foes and while the win-loss record might not be as glowing as we’ve become accustomed to, Greely’s status as a top title threat will be the case again come late February and March. Even if the Rangers aren’t the clear favorite this winter, it’s never wise to bet against them.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Megan Vaughan (third year)

2019-20 record: 4-13-1 (no playoffs)

2020-21 record: 0-10 (No postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Carly Asherman (Senior), Kerry Roberts (Senior), Lily Rawnsley (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Jan. 1 FALMOUTH, Jan. 17 ST. DOM’S, Jan. 26 @ EL/Leavitt/Poland, Feb. 5 YARMOUTH/FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We have a large group of seniors, as well as a large incoming group of new players giving us our highest numbers of participants in the past several years. I look forward to seeing our captains, Kerry Roberts and Anna Rosenthal, lead this devoted group along with seniors Audrey Flynn on defense and Carly Asherman at forward. The team is connecting more every day and I look forward to seeing us get on the scoreboard more as the season progresses and getting some wins.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely opened with losses to Winslow, Gorham and Mt. Ararat, but brighter days are ahead.

The Rangers have already gotten three goals this winter from Roberts, a seasoned veteran. Asherman will also help the offensive cause, as will Rawnsley, a defender, who has already scored four times this season. Senior Audrey Flynn is another top defender. Senior captain Anna Rosenthal is a leader for the squad. Junior Maddie Singer is in goal.

Greely will get in the win column soon and that will generate some confidence. This is a squad that should only improve in the weeks to come to the point where the Rangers will be a dangerous foe when the postseason arrives.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: