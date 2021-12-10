Re: “Eliminating single-family zoning among ways to increase housing opportunity, state commission says” (Dec. 2):

A Democrat, I chaired then-Gov. John McKernan’s broad-based, bipartisan Task Force on Affordable Housing in 1988, 33 years ago. We considered it a major problem that essential workers increasingly could no longer afford to live in the communities they served as teachers, police and firefighters. Even then, with some disparities, the issue was considered a statewide problem. In the intervening years, the lack of affordable housing has become a true crisis.

Our task force evaluated some aggressive approaches taken by other states but rejected them in favor of encouraging local planning to address the need. The state already required comprehensive planning, and affordable housing was added as a required element, with resources provided by the state. Obviously, this approach was not enough.

I look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities. As indicated by the recent Cape Elizabeth action, the time to act is now, long past due. Every community must do its share.

Anne Pringle

Portland

