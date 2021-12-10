Avery Beale hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team to a 54-51 overtime win over Marshwood in the season opener on Friday night.
Elsa Daulerio scored 20 points and Beale finished with 10 for the Eagles (1-0).
Mia Constantakos and Savannah Nashwinter led the Hawks (0-1) with 12 points apiece. Nashwinter got nine points in the fourth quarter to help Marshwood erase a 33-27 deficit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIRIGO 91, WISCASSET 17: Logan Timberlake dropped in 16 points to lead the Cougars in Dixfield.
Wyatt Smith and Austin Adams each had 11 points in the win for Dirigo (1-0). Nathaniel Wainwright, Tent Holman and Charlie Houghton each had 10 points.
Dawson Bush led Wiscasset (0-1) with eight points.
