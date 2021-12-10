Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jason Knight (10th year, 82-79 overall record)

2019-20 record: 15-5 (Lost, 40-25, to Winthrop in Class C South semifinals)

2020-21 record: 6-3 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Bryce Bernier (Senior), Joaquim Bila (Senior), Elliott Oney (Senior), Bryce Poulin (Senior), Logan Welch (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ St. Dom’s, Jan. 11 @ Waynflete, Jan. 14 @ OOB, Jan. 19 WAYNFLETE, Jan. 21 ST. DOM’S, Jan. 27 RICHMOND, Feb. 1 OOB, Feb. 7 @ Richmond

Coach’s comment: “On paper, I’m excited with what we have. If we can get healthy, we’ll be looking good. We’re bringing back five seniors and four starters. Chris Hamblett is a big loss, but this could be the deepest, most balanced team I’ve had. We’re a good mix of size, shooting and quickness. With our depth and the group we have, we have high expectations of being a top team at the end. Our conference is tough. It’ll be a fight, but we want to get back to Augusta.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA has been very good in recent years and was competitive last winter in a season which was shortened by COVID. This winter, the Panthers have a veteran core, good size and a hunger to make a deep run in the Class C South tournament.

NYA will be strong in the front court with the 6-foot-6 Poulin and 6-5 Bernier. New junior Cal Nice, who stands 6-4, will also be a factor in the paint. Oney (6-2) will run the point and look to set up the likes of Bila (who is also a top defender) and Welch, who should be one of the league’s top 3-pointer shooters. Sophomore Nate Oney, who stands 6-feet, is another potential scorer.

The Panthers have the pieces in place to do exciting things. They’ll be tested on many occasions during the regular season, but can go toe-to-toe with everyone. NYA has the ability to get back to Augusta and if it does so, don’t be surprised to see it stay awhile.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Tom Robinson (fourth year, 41-10 overall record)

2019-20 record: 16-4 (Lost, 48-27, to Traip Academy in Class C South quarterfinals)

2020-21 record: 9-1 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Lila Jackson (Senior), Angel Huntsman (Junior), Madilyn Oronato (Junior), Erin Reid (Junior), Gracia Bila (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 20 @ Traip, Dec. 22 WAYNFLETE, Jan. 14 OOB, Jan. 19 @ Waynflete, Feb. 1 @ OOB, Feb. 4 TRAIP

Coach’s comment: “We have basically everybody back and we have some newer players who will help. We’ll be deeper than we’ve been in the past and we’ll have balanced scoring. We have a lot of kids who can do different things. We’ll be right in the hunt. I think we can compete with anyone.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA won 16 games in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 and a year ago, in a season shortened by COVID, the Panthers went 9-1, losing only to Class AA contender South Portland. Look for the good times to continue for a Panthers squad that can beat you in myriad ways.

Huntsman is a three-sport standout and a point guard extraordinaire, who always looks to set up her teammates, but is capable of finishing herself. Oranato and Reid will knock down shots from the perimeter, while Bila will be a post presence. Jackson is a captain who will see time at guard. Three new juniors add depth and promise. Twins Charlotte Harper-Cunningham and Josie Harper-Cunningham can get the job done as guards or forwards, while Sarah English, who transfers from Hebron Academy, will be a force down low.

NYA will run and gun and be a lot of fun to watch. This is a squad that should win the majority of its games and will be a force to be reckoned with when the tournament arrives. Look for the Panthers to take Augusta by storm in February.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Mike Warde (third year)

Top returning players: Michael Belleau, Henry Bergeron, Jeremy Dumont, Nathaniel Peretz, Raphael Tessier, Caleb Waterman

Coach’s comment: “We have nine scholar-athletes which the coaching staff will rely on for their maturity and leadership. We look forward to the challenge of our New England Prep School schedule. Team chemistry and ‘We before Me’ attitude will be vital for our team’s success.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA boasts some terrific talent this season and figures to be competitive throughout its Prep schedule.

Waterman returns in goal. The Panthers have four other players, including Cumberland’s Aidan McAuslin, Aidan Farion, Braydon Fitch and Euan Martin, who will see time between the pipes. Defensively, NYA will be paced by Tessier, along with newcomers Cooper St. Hilaire from Lewiston, Alex Holmgren from Stockholm, Sweden and James Papavasiliou and Louka Vamvakas from Laval, Quebec. Offensively, Belleau (NYA’s Fall Athlete of the Year from soccer), Bergeron, Dumont and Peretz all have experience. They’re joined by Jamey Beaufils and Chad Beaufils of La Prairie, Quebec, Jack Tuite from New York state and Hugo Daniel, an eighth grader from Yarmouth, to make up an attack that will be awfully tough to stop.

The Panthers have high hopes this season and reason to believe they’ll be a factor against teams from across the region. NYA is happy to get the chance to travel again and will look to leave victories as its calling card.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Matt Poulin (first year)

Top returning players: Eliza Chace (Senior), Maggie Holt (Senior), Rylie McIntyre (Senior), Emilia McKenney (Senior), Courtney Swenson (Senior), Michala Wallace (Junior), Molly Nelson (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “In my first year as the head coach of NYA, I would like to build the foundation of what we want this program to become. Providing an all-around prep hockey and academic experience for girls’ hockey in Maine and helping our student-athletes pursue their athletic (hockey specific) goals in college. With a 30-plus-game prep schedule including four tournaments, our success will not be based solely on wins and losses, but how we compete against the region’s best. I would like to bring the Travis Roy Maine Prep Cup trophy back to NYA this season as we host the tournament this year. We finish with a tough end-of-season tournament at The Hill School in Pennsylvania, which will serve as our playoffs, and my goal is to go down there playing our best hockey and win the tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: NYA welcomes Poulin as coach this winter. Poulin previously coached at Central Maine Community College and as an assistant, helped the Lewiston boys win three Class A titles in recent years. He inherits a squad loaded with terrific multi-sport athletes who figure to impress on the ice.

The Panthers offense features McKenney and Wallace, along with promising freshmen Lyla Casey and Anna Elizarkov. Holt and McIntyre are listed as defenders, but they’ll score their share of goals as well. Chace and Swenson also return on defense and will look to shut down the opposition. In goal, look for Nelson and freshman Brooklyn Goodman to both see time.

NYA is off to a strong start, following up a season-opening loss to Governor’s Academy by going 3-0 in the Pingree School Holiday tournament, downing Pingree School, 4-0, in the title game. Positive results figure to continue as the Panthers’ talent and heart will carry them a long way.

