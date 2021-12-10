LONG ISLAND – Sarah Louise (Kuntz) Teague, 96, of Long Island, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Portland on Oct. 29, 1925 to James and Charlotte (Cushing) Kuntz.

To share memories of Sarah, leave the family an online condolence or view her full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to

Changing Tides

Foundation

772 Island Ave.

Long Island, ME 04050

