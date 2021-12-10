Embark Restaurant at 61 Maine St. in Brunswick is now open and serves dinner from 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Weekday Wine Down is offered from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, during which time glasses and bottles of wine are 20% off and selected starters are reduced by $2. The menu is small but quite varied with flatbread, shellfish and finfish, pasta, meats, and (a personal favorite) shrimp and grits. 844-8591.

Vessel and Vine is hosting a champagne class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, just in time for holiday celebrations. The class will be led by Ed Addliss, of Wine Traditions, Ltd., importer of fine French wines from independent, family-owned vineyards. Wines from four producers will be sampled along with an appetizer platter for the price of $45/person. Reservations at vesselandvine.com/events. 4 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Dec. 15 is also the date of a wine dinner at Sedgley Place, 54 Sedgley Road, Greene. Cocktails and appetizers are at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.. The five-course menu is German-inspired and four wines plus an aperitif will accompany dinner. The cost will be between $52 and $58/person, depending upon the final menu selections. Call 946-5990 for reservations.

Wine Wise Events continues to host virtual wine dinners throughout December and into January. The dinners are for two people and include dinner, two bottles of wine, tax, delivery (delivery area is stated on the website), materials and an online link. Best of all, sommelier Erica Archer and a well-known local chef are online with you to describe the wines and food. Costs vary, but range from $200-$250 for two people. One dinner of note is on Christmas Eve and the menu is the Feast of the Seven Fishes with Chef Damian Sansonetti of Chaval. Tickets at winewiseevents.com/virtual-events.

Friday, Dec. 17, is the Dinner bottle and draft release at Maine Beer Company, 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport. Dinner is MBC’s original Double India Pale Ale. Two more releases Dec. 20: Little Whaleboat in bottles and draft and Black Barn Program No. 28 Imperial Stout.

Now You’re Cooking in Bath features free, live cooking demos on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Ingredients and recipes are posted before each event for viewers to follow. Details can be found at acooksemporium.com/events.

Wild Oats’ complete holiday menu is now on its website, wildoatsbakery.com, and features complete meals and all of its à la carte items. 166 Admirial Fitch Ave., Brunswick, 725-6287.

The Broadway Deli, 142 Main St., Brunswick, has now reopened following renovations to the kitchen. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to Monday; closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

