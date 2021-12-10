Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Phil Conley (sixth year, 46-41 overall record)

2019-20 record: 9-10 (Lost, 71-48, to Bonny Eagle in Class AA South quarterfinals)

2020-21 record: 2-4 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Reid Deniso (Senior), Rowan MacDonald (Senior), Jack Simonton (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 @ Thornton Academy, Dec. 17 BONNY EAGLE, Dec. 23 GORHAM, Dec. 29 @ Bonny Eagle, Jan. 6 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 8 @ South Portland, Jan. 17 @ Gorham, Jan. 21 LEWISTON, Jan. 25 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 28 @ Edward Little, Feb. 10 DEERING

Coach’s comment: “It’s great to be back. I love my team. It’s a young team with great senior leadership and solid team chemistry. We have six seniors, three juniors and seven sophomores and our sophomore class is very good. We play defense extremely well and we move the ball well on offense. Our end goal is to play our best basketball at playoff time and to get to the Civic Center. Our schedule will help get us ready. I know we’ll play our best at the end because of these kids’ work ethic.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough was short-changed even more than most teams a year ago, when an already shortened campaign of 10 games was limited six due to COVID complications. It was essentially a lost season, but the program is still in good shape and the Red Storm believe they can compete this winter thanks to a few returning veterans who are bolstered by some promising additions.

MacDonald is a captain and the point guard. He’ll run the show and can score as well. Deniso is the other captain and he’ll be the shooting guard. He’s capable of hitting long-range shots. Simonton, who stands 6-foot-6, is the other returner. He’ll be a force in the post and his presence will be critical considering Scarborough will have to battle some excellent big men this year. Senior forwards Ryan Kelly and Cade Sullivan bring additional leadership and four sophomores project to step right in and help the cause. Brayden Couture is a 6-5 center who will be a menace to opposing offenses. Liam Garriepy can play guard or forward and he has a nice scoring touch. Nate Glidden and Blake Harris add to the depth in the backcourt.

The Red Storm are always competitive under Conley and this winter will be no exception. While South Portland and Thornton Academy are the favorites in the region, by season’s end, Scarborough will also be in the discussion. If this team hits its upside, it could knock off anyone in February and the future is bright as well.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Giordano (ninth year, 88-57 overall record)

2019-20 record: 12-8 (Lost, 43-36, to Sanford in Class AA South semifinals)

2020-21 record: 0-4 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Una Djuranovic (Senior), Lindsay Fiorillo (Senior), Elisabeth LeFebvre (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 14 THORNTON ACADEMY, Dec. 23 @ Gorham, Jan. 4 CHEVERUS, Jan. 6 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 8 @ South Portland, Jan. 14 MASSABESIC, Jan. 17 GORHAM, Jan. 25 @ South Portland, Feb. 8 MASSABESIC

Coach’s comment: “I like my team. They work hard. We’re ahead of where I thought we’d be on the defensive end. I’m pleased with our size. We’re leaning on our three seniors. We’re very young after that. We hope to overachieve. We want to play well at the end of the season and have an opportunity to get to the Civic Center.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough essentially had a lost season a year ago, as an already shortened season was limited to just four games by COVID complications. This year promises to much better for the Red Storm, who have been very competitive under Giordano.

Djuranovic, Fiorillo and LeFebvre are all returners and captains who bring different skill sets. Djuranovic can play guard and forward and is a strong defender. Fiorillo can hit shots from the wing. LeFebvre, who stands 6-foot-2, will be a force in the post. Freshman Emerson Flaker, who features great speed, will be the point guard. Sophomore Caroline Hartley, who stands 5-10, is another guard to watch.

If some other girls can step up and contribute, Scarborough could be in the mix with favorites like Thornton Academy and Gorham. Look for this squad to make up for lost time and be competitive throughout.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Eric Wirsing (first year)

2019-20 record: 15-5-1 (Lost, 2-1, in 2 OT, to Lewiston in Class A state final)

2020-21 record: 2-1 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Jack Carlista (Senior), Jack Matthews (Senior), Sam Rumelhart (Senior), Thomas Hassett (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 ST. DOM’S, Dec. 15 CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH, Dec. 23 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 5 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 8 BIDDEFORD, Jan. 20 @ SP/Freeport/Waynflete, Jan. 22 @ Greely, Jan. 27 @ Biddeford, Feb. 10 @ Falmouth, Feb. 12 @ Lewiston, Feb. 19 SP/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE, Feb. 22 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We hope to finish in the top half of the league and put ourselves in a competitive position for the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough nearly won the state title two years ago, only got to play three games under coach Dan McGovern in a COVID-shortened campaign last winter and now, welcomes its third coach in three seasons and Wirsing, who played at the University of Southern Maine and previously coached at Cape Elizabeth, York and the University of New England, along with the youth level, has plenty of talent to work with as the Red Storm figure to be among the top teams in Class A yet again.

This winter, Scarborough’s offense will be led by Matthews and Rumelhart, who bring experience, as well as junior Jordan Sheppard and freshman Wyatt Grondin. Defensively, Carlista and Hassett will hold down the fort in front of a pair of capable goalies, senior Chris Lafferty and junior Keegan Weed.

The Red Storm will be tested by the state’s best teams, but will be up for the challenging schedule and should be battle tested by the end of the regular season. Look for another deep playoff run and this year’s squad might just finish the job.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Taylor Fowler (third year, 19-4-2 overall record)

2019-20 record: 16-2-2 (Lost, 3-2, in overtime, to Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete in South Region Final)

2020-21 record: 3-2 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Evelyn Boardman (Senior), Gwen Diaz (Senior), Meagan Donovan (Senior), Ashley Farrington (Senior), Lillian Finley (Senior), Calynn Gendreau (Senior), Morgan Scoville (Senior), Ariella Swett (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 15 @ Lewiston, Dec. 23 CAPE/WAYNFLETE/SP, Dec. 30 LEWISTON, Jan. 8 @ Cheverus, Jan. 10 FALMOUTH, Jan. 23 @ Cape/Waynflete/SP

Coach’s comment: “We have a very small team, 11 skaters, so our goal for the season is to finish every game to the buzzer and improve each day. Also, we want to make sure the nine seniors we have enjoy their season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough is small but mighty this winter and when all is said and done, the Red Storm will be one of the last teams standing, like usual.

Scarborough has some goal scorers in Boardman, who scored 13 goals as a sophomore, Farrington, who scored 10 goals and had six assists in 2019-20 and scored four times in five games last winter, and Donovan, who had seven goals and 13 assists two years ago. Gendreau, along with senior Katherine Gross and sophomores Isabella Cosma, Maeve Davis and Jamie Kemper, add offensive depth. Defensively, Diaz, Finley and Scoville will lead the way. All can help out on the offensive end too. Swett returns in goal. She’s one of the top goalies in the state and was named Scarborough’s Winter Athlete of the Year last year. Sophomore Talia Borelli is the goalie of the future and will also see time between the pipes.

Scarborough will have its hands full with the likes of Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland and Cheverus, but the Red Storm have enough talent to go head-to-head with and to beat anyone. This will be a team that no one will want to face in February.

