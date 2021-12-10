HOCKEY

Nick Master scored in each period and the Maine Mariners held on to snap a six-game losing streak, beating the Worcester Railers 3-2 on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Masters scored from Brendan St-Louis and Westin Michaud in the first period, from Michaud and Mathew Santos in the second, and from Michaud and Jake Cass to give Maine a 3-0 lead. Worcester pulled within one on goals by Will Cullen and Ross Olsson.

Callum Booth had 34 saves for Maine, while Jimmy Poreda had 40 saves for Worcester. The two teams face off Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Also Friday, the Mariners re-signed forward Ted Hart of Cumberland

BASEBALL

MLB: A full postseason share on the World Series champion Atlanta Braves totaled $397,391 from a record player pool of $90.47 million.

The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said. The amount of the winners’ share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018.

A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares and three cash awards.

• Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57.

Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.

Fregosi spent 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an area scout, scouting cross-checker and major league scout over two stints around time with the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Royals after the 2011 season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford.

Brentford moved back into the top half of the standings, while Watford remained three points above the relegation zone.

BUNDESLIGA: Niklas Dorsch scored late for struggling Augsburg to finish off Cologne 2-0 and claim its first win away from home in the Bundesliga this season.

André Hahn grabbed the other goal as the visitors ended Cologne’s status as the only team unbeaten at home in the league. Augsburg hadn’t won any of its 13 previous away games.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Mallorca needed its goalkeeper to salvage a scoreless draw at home with Celta Vigo in a Spanish league match affected by high winds on the Balearic Islands.

GOLF

QBE SHOOTOUT: Jason Day and Marc Leishman had 12 birdies, two eagles and finished one shot short of the record for the scramble format, posting a 16-under 56 that gave the Australian duo a one-shot lead, in Naples, Florida.

Day is making his first start in the unofficial event hosted by Greg Norman since he teamed with Cameron Tringale to win in 2014. Leishman played last year with Cameron Smith.

They were one shot ahead of Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and the defending champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar. They are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back in 17 years.