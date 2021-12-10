Wreaths Across America was started by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine. A trip he won to Washington, D.C. when he was 12, that included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, made an especially indelible impression on him, according to the Wreaths Across America website.

In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of then-Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.

The event has grown since then and now, in addition to Arlington National Cemetery, wreaths are laid at numerous cemeteries across the country on Dec. 18, National Wreaths Across America Day.

An education exhibit is open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Narraguagus High School, in Harrington. On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7:45 a.m. the convoy of trucks carrying wreaths leaves the school making stops along the way until it reaches Arlington on Friday, Dec. 17. Nearby stops include: Cheverus High School, Portland, at 5:45 p.m. and at 8:15 p.m. at Ocean Gateway, Portland. On Monday, Dec. 13 the convoy leaves Ocean Gateway at 7:45 a.m. and takes Ocean Gateway Pier to Commercial Street and travels over the Veterans Memorial Bridge toward US-1 S to Kittery.

The Maine Professional Drivers Association would like to recognize some of the supporting member companies, and their drivers, who have graciously donated their time and equipment in support of Wreaths Across America, and the work they do to honor the men and women who have selflessly served this great nation.

ADUSA Transportation (Hannaford) will be donating the use of three trucks. The first load will be driven by William McGuire to Pensacola, FL. The second load by Dwaine Desjardins to Beaufort, SC. The final load will be in the WAA Convoy, driven by Ralph Trull.

Brown Dog Carriers owned by Graig Morin, with the help of Denis Litalien and Jim Costa will be picking up wreaths in Harrington, ME. They will be delivered to Arlington, VA, the Bourne, MA Veterans Cemetery, and to cemeteries in Augusta, Portland and Biddeford Maine. For the second year, Brown Dog Carriers has committed to putting a wreath on every veteran’s gravesite in Biddeford.

Hartt Transportation Systems, Inc. is volunteering two trucks to make deliveries. Their fist truck, driven

by James Hughes, will be delivering five stops in Massachusetts. He will then go south to deliver to the New Bern National Cemetery in New Bern, NC. Their second truck, driven by Ralph Johnston, will participate in the convoy delivering to Arlington National Cemetery.

Lynch Logistics will be volunteering a truck driven by Ernie Crocker Jr. to deliver a load of wreathes to WAA’s distribution hub in St. Louis, MO.

Pottle’s Transportation will have Karl Hoffman delivering a load of wreathes to Arlington, VA. They will also have Ron Delnicki participating in the convoy to Arlington National Cemetery.

Walmart Transportation will deliver 16 loads throughout the country led by General Transportation Manager Jenny Lovering of the Lewiston, ME Distribution Center. They will also have Dave Littlefield unloading and laying wreaths at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Additionally, Rob Balfour, with his wife Tracey, will be hauling a load to Arlington National Cemetery.

The entire convoy schedule can be found at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/arlington-escort-information

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: