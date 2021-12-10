Ed. Note: Other winter sports will be added next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Jonas Allen (fourth year, 24-23 overall record)

2019-20 record: 8-10 (no playoffs)

2020-21 record: 8-2 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Sutter Augur (Senior), Peter Psyhogeos (Senior), Cole Snyder (Senior), Matt Waeldner (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 YORK, Jan. 8 GREELY, Jan. 11 LEAVITT, Jan. 13 @ Waynflete, Jan. 17 @ Brunswick, Jan. 21 @ Freeport, Jan. 29 @ Greely, Feb. 1 @ Cape Elizabeth, Feb. 4 FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a productive preseason. Everyone knows who our top two scorers are. We’ll try to be balanced after that. Last year, the guys really bought in. It’s amazing when you have kids who are enthusiastic about a common goal. We have to build off of what worked for us last year. If we can match that buy-in, have chemistry and bring more toughness, we should be in the mix. We’ll be in a ton of close games.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth felt short-changed when the vagaries of the Heal Points system kept it out of the 2019-20 playoffs and last winter, the Clippers were sensational, but again, didn’t get to play in the postseason, which was canceled by COVID. This year, in a deep and balanced Class B South, Yarmouth has as good a shot as anyone to make a deep run.

The Clippers will be led by Psyhogeos, a three-year starter and last year’s leading scorer. Psyhogeos, who will see time at guard and forward, projects to light it up again this winter. Waeldner, the point guard and last year’s second-leading scorer, will use his quickness and scoring touch to fill the stat sheet as well. Augur, coming off a superb soccer season, will be a scorer and top defender from his guard position, while Snyder will play center and be a force in the paint. Senior Jack McCosh is another player to watch down low. Junior Stevie Walsh, who scored no shortage of big soccer goals, hopes to take the next step in basketball and will see time at guard. Sophomore guard/forward Evan Hamm will be a top defender.

Yarmouth will get a big test on Opening Night against York and many other tough tests await over the course of the season. If the Clippers can continue what last year’s team started, this could be the most successful and memorable campaign since the championship run of a decade ago. The upside is that high.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: David Cousins (fourth year, 33-18 overall record)

2019-20 record: 12-9 (Lost, 41-37, to Wells in Class B South Final)

2020-21 record: 9-2 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Katelyn D’Appolonia (Senior), Maya Panozzo (Senior), Ava Feeley (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ York, Dec. 18 LAKE REGION, Jan. 4 WELLS, Jan. 8 @ Greely, Jan. 15 @ Lake Region, Jan. 17 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 22 FREEPORT, Jan. 27 GRAY-NG, Jan. 29 GREELY, Feb. 4 @ Freeport, Feb. 7 @ Wells

Coach’s comment: “I’m pleasantly surprised so far. We have a lot of potential. We lost two solid players, but return three with experience who can carry us somewhat and our next nine kids can all play. They’re all athletes with skills. We have a lot of depth. I hope the younger kids can develop and we can peak in February. Our schedule has a lot of Class A teams. We’ll take as much competition as we can get. We want to get a good seed. Our goal is to try to win states. We’re looking forward to the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth made a stunning run to the regional final two years ago and was poised to have a great season in 2020-21, but the campaign was limited and there was no postseason due to COVID. This winter, the Clippers return three key contributors and have a lot of other players primed to step in and make a name for themselves.

D’Appolonia is a special talent and leader. A year ago, she averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game. D’Appolonia, who is also a standout in soccer and lacrosse, will run the point and will always look for her teammates first, but she’s capable of putting the ball in the basket with regularity. Feeley (who has scored some breathtaking goals in soccer and averaged 7 points, 4 rebound and 2 steals a game last season) and Panozzo are other veterans, who will look to hit key shots. Senior Amelia Skillin is another guard to watch. After that, Yarmouth will look for contributions from juniors Delia MacDonald and Nori Schneider and sophomores Lexi Clark, Maya Hagerty, Cate King, Neena Panozzo, Aine Powers and Regan Sullivan.

Cousins and his staff will need some time to figure out the best combinations and will have to figure out what works against the many top teams from Class A and Class B the Clippers will face in the weeks to come. A lot of things will have to fall into place for Yarmouth to return to a championship game, but it wouldn’t be wise to think the Clippers can’t get there.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cheverus)

Coach: Dave St. Pierre (11th year, 97-80-10 overall record)

2019-20 record:

Cheverus: 17-3 (Lost, 4-3, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South semifinals)

Yarmouth: 10-9 (Lost, 5-0, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South quarterfinals)

2020-21 record: 5-5 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Kevin Connolly (Senior), Wyatt Header (Senior), Cam Miller (Senior), Truman Peters (Senior), Zack Ridlon (Senior), Matt Robichaud (Senior), Ryan Franceschi (Junior), Andrew Cheever (Sophomore), Brian Connolly (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 @ Greely, Dec. 15 @ Scarborough, Dec. 23 @ Brunswick, Jan. 1 @ Portland/Deering, Jan. 6 EDWARD LITTLE, Jan. 11 BRUNSWICK, Jan. 15 ST. DOM’S, Jan. 17 GREELY, Jan. 27 FALMOUTH, Jan. 29 @ Cape Elizabeth, Feb. 12 CAPE ELIZABETH, Feb. 22 YORK

Coach’s comment: “I’m very pleased so far. Our chemistry is really strong, which I’m excited about. We have an almost 50-50 split between Yarmouth and Cheverus kids this year. We want to keep coming along as a combined program. We expect to be in the hunt at the end with the other top teams. I think we’ll be a threat.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus/Yarmouth debuted as a co-op team a year ago and was competitive against some of the top teams in the area, but the squad didn’t get to measure itself in the postseason, which was canceled by COVID. This winter, Cheverus/Yarmouth boasts many terrific players from both schools and will give preseason favorites Cape Elizabeth and Greely all they can handle in Class B South.

Offensively, the squad will be led by Yarmouth’s Cheever, Peters and Robichaud and Cheverus’ Brian Connolly, Franceschi and Ridlon. The defense has talent and depth as well, as Kevin Connolly and Header return for Cheverus and are joined by Yarmouth’s Miller, as well as junior Ethan St. Pierre and sophomores Ian O’Connor and David Swift. Yarmouth junior Neil McQuarrie, a transfer from Portland High, will see the majority of time in goal. Yarmouth freshman Johnny Wallace will also get an opportunity.

Cheverus/Yarmouth won’t have it easy with a very challenging slate, but this squad looks to steadily improve and continue to make the most of players from both schools. Don’t be surprised if this is a very tough team to beat by the time the playoffs arrive.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Freeport)

Coach: David Intraversato (third year, 15-16 overall record)

2019-20 record: 10-10 (Lost, 5-0, to Lewiston in Class A state semifinals)

2020-21 record: 5-6 (no postseason, COVID)

Top returning players: Sadie Carnes (Junior), Kate Tracy (Junior), Chloe White (Junior), Avery Buchanan (Sophomore), Amanda Panciocco (Sophomore), Rosie Panenka (Sophomore), Sophie Smith (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 ST. DOM’S, Dec. 18 @ St. Dom’s, Dec. 22 @ Edward Little, Dec. 29 @ Mt. Ararat, Jan. 13 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 22 FALMOUTH, Jan. 29 MT. ARARAT, Jan. 31 @ Lewiston, Feb. 5 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “We’re working to play our best at the end of the season and be ready for the tournament. We have a very young team with just two seniors. We need to stay healthy and stay competitive in every game and the wins will come. We can only play one game at a time and hope the puck bounces our way. We are a talented, fast-skating group from rival towns. It’s very important for us to build a good team chemistry. Our captains’ leadership will play a huge role with this. It was just 30 days ago, our two towns, most of these players, were battling each other on the Yarmouth turf during fall sports playoffs in field hockey and soccer. Now, we share the same locker room. Two great, athletic rival towns coming together as one. You can’t ask for a better scenario for a coach. Sign me up.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth and Freeport spent the fall season as rivals in sports like field hockey and soccer, even meeting in the postseason in both sports, with the Clippers eking out one-goal victories. Now, the schools have come together to team up for what could be one of the top girls’ hockey teams in the North region.

The offense is led by Freeport’s Panenka, who scored 13 goals and added eight assists as a freshman. Yarmouth’s Carnes scored seven goals last winter, while Yarmouth’s Smith (eight points in 2020-21) and Buchanan and Freeport’s Tracy also bring speed and veteran experience. Freeport freshman Emma White will be heard from as well. Defensively, Freeport’s Panciocco and Chloe White will serve as anchors and will get help from Yarmouth sophomores Isabelle Peters and Ella Zur Muhlen. Seniors Sydney Abbott and Juliet Meas were vying for the goalie position at press time. Both girls are new to the position.

After opening with a 4-3 loss to Falmouth (despite three points from Panenka) and a 3-0 loss to Lewiston (Abbott made 34 saves), Yarmouth/Freeport is eager to get in the win column. The victories will come and once this squad gains confidence, look out, they’ll be able to compete with anyone. Yarmouth/Freeport will only get better as the season progresses and that’s bad news for whoever might have to face it in the playoffs.

