OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday, snapping the Lightning’s five-game winning streak.

Josh Norris also scored for the Senators (8-16-1) and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for his first career shutout. Forsberg is riding a personal four-game win streak.

Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots for the Lightning (17-6-4), who were shut out for the first time this season. They were looking to finish a road trip of five or more games with a perfect record for the first time in franchise history.

The Senators opened the scoring midway through the first period, with Norris notching his 12th goal of the season on a one-timer off a great pass from Drake Batherson.

A pair of power-play goals in the second period by Tkachuk stretched the lead to 3-0. Elliott had come up with a couple of big saves, but was unable to stop Tkachuk at 3:00. The goal was Tkachuk’s first power-play point of the season.

Two minutes later, Tkachuk scored again, deflecting in a Thomas Chabot point shot.

Tkachuk capped his afternoon with an empty-net goal with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

NOTES

SABRES: The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

In a statement released by the league, senior executive VP Colin Campbell said Victor Olofsson’s goal scored with 57 seconds remaining Friday night should have stood because video replays could not “definitively determine” whether the Sabres were offside entering the zone.

The goal was disallowed after a replay showed Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin crossed the Rangers blue line before the puck entered the zone. What review officials failed to take into account was whether Olofsson touched the puck before Dahlin tagged up by getting his skate on the blue line.

