Police arrested a Bridgton man early Saturday morning on assault and robbery charges.

Jon Mitchell, 21, of Bridgton, was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. A person who witnessed the assault of a woman in progress in the 100 block of Portland Road in Bridgton called police and told them that Mitchell had fled into the woods. Mitchell was located by the K-9 unit with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and arrested at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

