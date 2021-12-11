Tobey Lappin scored one goal and assisted on another as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete held off Falmouth, 3-1, in a boys’ hockey season opener Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Lappin broke the ice with a short-handed goal, assisted by Roan Hopkins. Later in the second period, Lappin set up Jake Udomsay for a two-goal lead.

Falmouth cut the deficit to 2-1 on a power-play goal by Charlie Adams, assisted by Xavier Grenier and Sean MacDonald, with 10 seconds left in the second period. But goalie Jasper Curtis held the Navigators at bay in the third period, and the Red Riots clinched it with 48 seconds remaining on an empty-net goal by Dylan Hannan.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 49, FREEPORT 42: Ali Portas finished with 15 points and the Patriots outscored the Falcons 9-2 in overtime to grab a season-opening win in Freeport.

Amber Fortin’s four consecutive free throws sealed the win. She finished with 13 points. Izzy Morelli added 10.

Sydney Gelhar paced Freeport with nine points. Maddie Cormier and Isabelle Orlando each had eight.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 56, TRAIP ACADEMY 23: Elise MacNair poured in 33 points, including 12 in the third quarter as the Seagulls rolled past the Rangers in Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis added nine points and Summer St. Louis scored seven, each with a pair of 3-pointers.

Traip’s Alexis Hernandez and Emme Hale each got six points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 67, FREEPORT 62: Michael Ryan Jr. scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Seagulls hold off the Falcons in Gray.

Jay Hawkes led the Patriots with 19 points, including six in the fourth quarter.

Freeport got 15 points from Colby Arsenault, 13 from Nate Abbott and 10 from Blaine Cockburn.

TRAIP ACADEMY 53, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 33: Omar Dovesi paced a balanced offense with 13 points and Dillan Santamaria scored nine for the Rangers in a win over the Seagulls at Old Orchard Beach.

Landon Johnson led OOB with 15 points.

