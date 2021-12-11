CHICOPEE, Mass. — St. Joseph’s College rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit and took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Nicholas Curtis with 3:22 remaining to beat Elms 78-72 in a men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Nicholas scored 27 points, including 23 in the second half for St. Joseph’s (2-8, 1-2 GNAC). Griffin Foley and Asthyn Abbott added 11 points each.

Justin Feliciano scored 15 points, while Tahquell Cadle and Klaytin Silva added 12 each for Elms (0-9, 0-4).

QUINNIPIAC 73, MAINE 47: Kevin Marfo had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Bobcats (6-4) beat the Black Bears (2-6) in Hamden, Connecticut.

Bernie Blunt tossed in 14 points for Quinnipiac and Dezi Jones added 11.

LeChaun DuHart had 11 points for Maine.

BATES 80, BOWDOIN 74: Stephon Baxter scored 28 points to lead the Bobcats (4-3) past the Polar Bears (7-3) in Lewiston.

Jahmir Primer added 17 points and Simon McCormick scored 14.

Bowdoin was led by Michael Simonds with 22 points and Manav Randhawa with 17.

BRANDEIS 69, COLBY 68: Chandler Jones made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds remaining, lifting the Judges (7-2) over the Mules (6-4) in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Collin Sawyer led Brandeis with 12 points. Jones had 11 off the bench.

Will King paced Colby with 17 points. David Basich scored 15 and Noah Tyson and Jack Lawson each finished with 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 71, CASTLETON 64: Michelle Rowe made five free throws n the fin the final 27 seconds of overtime as the Huskies (3-7, 2-1 Little East) beat the Spartans (5-4, 0-2) in Castleton, Vermont.

Amy Fleming had 18 points for Southern Maine. Rowe scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. She also had 13 rebounds. Franny Ramsdell added 13 points.

Elise Magro had 23 points for Castleton, with Ryleigh Coloutti and Kelly Vuz chipping in with 17 apiece.

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, ELMS 44: Grace Philippon and Hailey Anderson scored 13 points each to pace a balanced attack as the Monks (8-1, 3-0 GNAC) earned their seventh straight win, downing the Blazers (5-3, 2-3) at Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Cassandra Stapelfeld had 12 points for St. Joseph’s. Kaleigh Walsh added 10.

Aiyanlee Lopez and Rahmia Johnston had 11 points apiece for Elms.

COLBY 58, THOMAS 45: Carter McGloon knocked down a 3-pointer to spark a 16-2 run midway through the third quarter as the Mules (8-1) broke the contest open and downed Terriers (1-8) at Waterville.

Keagan Dunbar scored 14 points for Colby, while Carly Christofori added 11.

Kaylee Ravagli led Thomas with 19 points, Chantal Ouellette added 13 points and Anna Piirainen had 10.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 6, CASTLETON 0: Jillian Mazzocca and Tate Senden each had two goals as the Mules (6-1, 4-1 NESCAC) beat the Spartans (5-5-2, 3-3-1) in Castleton, Vermont.

Mattie Tremper and Mazzocca scored in the first period as Colby jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Senden, Mazzocca and Meg Rittenhouse all scored in the second, and Sended add a third-period goal.

Nina Prunster had four saves for Colby, while Marina Mirabella and Kirsten Dicicco combined for 33 saves for Castleton.

