Though we mostly have a different perspective from Jim Fossel, we read his columns to understand other points of view, and though he is often misdirected, he is mostly rational.
In his last column (Dec. 5), however, he is wrongheaded as he speaks of what shall be done with the state’s anticipated $800 million surplus. He says, “This is money that the government took from you, the taxpayers, that they didn’t end up needing after all – they should just give it back.”
Really? When Fossel buys groceries and goes to the cashier, isn’t he paying for what he purchased, or is it just that the cashier “took” his money? When Fossel gets a haircut, does he pay for that service or did the selfish barber “take” his money?
Maine state government doesn’t “take” our money. Our taxes pay for the services they provide and, as our legislators prepare budgets, they often fail to fund projects that desperately need attention.
So, if we have a miraculous surplus, then this money can be allocated to projects that have been woefully ignored for years.
We are grateful that this surplus can begin to address important Maine needs. We pay the state to be responsible for roads, bridges, ports, education, broadband, a justice system, state troopers, hospitals, welfare, health, licenses, prisons, state parks, laws that protect us, climate change and on and on and on.
So, the state didn’t “take” our money. We pay to help maintain the wonders of our fantastic state.
Sandy and Ole Jaeger
Georgetown
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Vegan Kitchen
The best vegan and vegetarian cookbooks of the year
-
Arts & Entertainment
Bedside Table: ‘The Lost Family’ shows the disappointing side of DNA testing
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: America needs a Second Advent
-
Columns
Jim Fossel: Supreme Court could make abortion an issue for the states
-
Green Plate Special
The oyster savers: The mollusks filter water, protect against storms and taste amazing. Restoring their habitat is a no-brainer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.