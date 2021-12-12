Though we mostly have a different perspective from Jim Fossel, we read his columns to understand other points of view, and though he is often misdirected, he is mostly rational.

In his last column (Dec. 5), however, he is wrongheaded as he speaks of what shall be done with the state’s anticipated $800 million surplus. He says, “This is money that the government took from you, the taxpayers, that they didn’t end up needing after all – they should just give it back.”

Really? When Fossel buys groceries and goes to the cashier, isn’t he paying for what he purchased, or is it just that the cashier “took” his money? When Fossel gets a haircut, does he pay for that service or did the selfish barber “take” his money?

Maine state government doesn’t “take” our money. Our taxes pay for the services they provide and, as our legislators prepare budgets, they often fail to fund projects that desperately need attention.

So, if we have a miraculous surplus, then this money can be allocated to projects that have been woefully ignored for years.

We are grateful that this surplus can begin to address important Maine needs. We pay the state to be responsible for roads, bridges, ports, education, broadband, a justice system, state troopers, hospitals, welfare, health, licenses, prisons, state parks, laws that protect us, climate change and on and on and on.

So, the state didn’t “take” our money. We pay to help maintain the wonders of our fantastic state.

Sandy and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown

