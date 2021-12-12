It has been a slow start to winter across Maine. Wicked slow.

So far this season, Portland has only measured 0.9″ of snow. It’s unlikely that this number will budge much, if at all, for at least a week.

(Note: the above graphic begins on July 1, so it incorporates any potential snow in October/November. Which didn’t matter much this year, but the Thanksgiving flakes are included here.)

Even areas a bit further north are off to a fairly slow start.

Monday will only reinforce these feelings of extended fall.

In the afternoon, high temperatures will be between 45° and 50° under partly cloudy skies.

Colder (emphasis on the “er” part of that word) air settles in for Tuesday.

Temperatures will top out in the 40° to 45° range. This is still above average for this time of year, though.

The sun will be shining through most of the day. High clouds settle in later in the afternoon.

Wednesday gets a little more interesting.

High pressure will be moving to the east, shifting wind to be out of the northeast through the day.

High temperatures will be in the 30s, but this has implications for the approaching storm.

A warm front approaches late Wednesday or early Thursday.

As we’ve seen twice this month, cold air will be wedged into place as warmer air runs up over it.

This means that inland areas will possibly see icy conditions during the morning commute. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing until at least mid-morning.

Once the warm front passes, temperatures will likely jump up quite a bit. Highs could make it into the 50s, but it might not happen until late in the evening. Wind gusts will also pick up, too.

Behind this system, Friday turns colder and windier.

There’s a chance that a storm system slides in next weekend, too. Maybe my next blog will be talking about our first big snow of the season? Plenty of time to figure that out…

