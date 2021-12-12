As Maine grapples with a surge of COVID-19 cases, more children and adults than ever are getting vaccinated.

On Sunday the state reported that 69.98 percent of all Mainers are vaccinated.

Additionally, the number of people receiving booster shots has jumped to 370,684, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported. That’s up from 280,626 on Nov. 28.

More children ages 5 and up are not only vaccinated, but fully vaccinated. On Sunday the state showed 191,121 children ages 5-11 were fully vaccinated, a robust number considering children that age could not get their first shot until early November. Another 370,684 children ages 5-11 have had their first COVID-19 vaccine, the state reported.

While Maine continues to have among the most vaccinated populations in the country, Maine is also doing poorly with a surge of cases so voluminous that Gov. Janet Mills has called in the National Guard and federal health care professionals to help hospitals overwhelmed with sick patients.

During the last week Maine Medical Center ran out of critical care beds and had to refer patients showing up at the emergency room to other hospitals. The Portland hospital also closed 12 operating rooms in recent days to increase the number of doctors and nurses who could take care of sick COVID-19 patients and others who are seriously ill. Other hospitals in Maine are also experiencing too many patients. On Thursday patients waited in their cars at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway because there were no safe rooms in the hospital to put them, said emergency department nurse Kevin Hodson.

The state does not report new cases on Sunday. On Saturday the state reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to 129,997, and the total number of deaths to 1,367.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: