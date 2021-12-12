PORTLAND, Ore. – John Raeke, formerly of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at his home in Oregon. He and his wife of 53 years, Regina (Lindsay) Raeke, moved to the “other” Portland in July 2014 to be close to their son, daughter and three grandchildren, but John always considered Maine his home. Friends and family describe John as faithful, frugal, kind, quick-witted, and above all, competent. He believed in learning by doing. Before calling a professional, he would successfully tackle any repair, often with more persistence than patience. When called upon by neighbors, friends and family, he never refused their request for a favor, even as Parkinson’s Disease chipped away at his physical abilities. Born in 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Henry and Anne (Ward) Raeke, he grew up in Sudbury, Mass., with five sisters. As the only son, he spent much of his youth outside the house, tinkering with cars and motors. His lifelong enjoyment of boating started at a young age in Manomet, Mass., where he spent summers with his family. John graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury High School and served in the U.S. Army, then earned a degree in accounting from Northeastern University. He first worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and later at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Maine. He also ran and owned side businesses, including Premiere Video Store in South Portland. He first met Regina at his cousin’s wedding. At his sisters’ urging, he invited her to dance and later to the go-kart track. They married in 1968 and in 1982, fulfilled their dream of moving to Maine with their young family. They bought land on Range Road in Cumberland where they built a house and raised sheep, goats, chickens, and grew Christmas trees. They enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada as well as the British Isles, with annual trips to Mexico. At home, John tried to keep the vacation alive with a ready supply of candy and beer and enjoyed capping a summer day with a frozen fruit cocktail beside the swimming pool. Known for his collegiality, he made lifelong friendships across generations, in and out of work. Following retirement, he drove the Maine Duck Boat and worked part time as a school bus driver in Cumberland and Falmouth. His grandchildren will remember their “PopPop” as a willing companion for carnival rides, watching movies and their favorite TV shows. He also shared their palate for cheese pizza, fish and chips, fast food hamburgers, and discount Halloween candy. John is survived by his beloved wife, Regina; daughter, Christine Smith and her husband, Sam, son, Richard Raeke and his wife, Abbie; three grandchildren, Felix Smith, Linnea Wren Smith and Malcolm Raeke, all of Portland, Ore.; four sisters, Anne Dilling, Betsy Jarvis, Linda Bonk and Lauren Melillo.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ellen Nix. The family will hold a memorial at the McKernan center at SMCC on June 18, 2022. Contributions in his name may be made to theMichael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

