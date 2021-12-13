Time magazine has named Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, as its 2021 Person of the Year, calling him “the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit.”
Edward Felsenthal, Time’s editor in chief, wrote in a profile of Musk on Monday that the magazine’s Person of the Year – a nearly century-old tradition – highlights people of influence, and that “few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.”
“In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society,” Felsenthal added.
