Charlie Adams, Falmouth senior forward: Adams scored seven goals and had 18 assists as a sophomore two seasons ago, the last time there was a complete high school hockey season in Maine. He’ll be a key offensive contributor for the Navigators this season.

Cullen Adams, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete senior forward: Two years ago as a sophomore, Adams scored 12 goals. He’ll be among the top scoring threats in Class A this season on a team that could contend for the state title.

Ryan Becker, Portland/Deering senior goalie: Becker has been a starter in net since a freshman season in which the Bulldogs reached the Class A South regional final. He will be important to a team counting on young players developing as the season progresses. Becker had an .885 save percentage two seasons ago, his last full season.

Jasper Crane, Gorham senior goalie: Crane saw most of the time in net for the Rams two season ago, finishing the season with a 2.75 goals-against average and .858 save percentage. His experience will be key for a team without a lot of varsity experience on the forward lines.

Evan Dutil, Greely senior forward: Dutil led the Rangers in scoring in last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign, and scored 17 goals and 16 assists as a sophomore. An explosive skater with a dangerous shot, Dutil will be a force as Greely goes after another Class B state title.

Aidan Hartwell, Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee Valley senior forward: Tall and fast, Hartwell knows how to score, said Coach Bobby Fothergill. Hartwell creates offense with his speed and vision. He’ll be a catalyst for the Trail Blazers this season.

Ryan Johnson, Kennebunk/Wells senior forward: Johnson missed his sophomore season because of injury and only played five games in last winter’s shortened season, but Coach Sean Smith feels he can emerge as a top scoring threat. Smith said Johnson has a great head for the game and a strong skill set.

Tommy Labbe, Brunswick senior defenseman: A captain for the Dragons, Labbe is a strong defensive presence who can also step up and contribute offensively. As a sophomore two season ago, Labbe had four goals and three assists. His play will help Brunswick contend in a tough Class B South.

Nick Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth junior defenseman: One of the top defensemen in Class B South, Laughlin scored a goal and added five assists as a freshman two seasons ago. He’ll be a key to the Capers’ playoff hopes.

Elias Libby, Camden Hills senior defenseman: A strong defensemen, Libby was a key to the Windjammers going 10-1 last season and winning central Maine’s “COVID Cup” at the Camden Bank Ice Vault. Coach John Magri expects Libby, a captain, to be a leader on a team that looks to contend for the Class B North crown.

Sean MacDonald, Falmouth senior defenseman: Falmouth Coach Deron Barton calls MacDonald a complete player who uses all of the ice sheet. A defenseman, MacDonald has a great hockey sense and can provide the Navigators some offense while doing his job to limit scoring chances.

Caleb Micklon, Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills junior forward: Micklon had nine goals and eight assists in last year’s abbreviated 10-game season. His knack for scoring will be key for a young team that looks to crack the top eight in Class A and make the playoffs.

Ryan Moore, Greely senior forward: Moore was an offensive catalyst for the Rangers in their state championship season in 2020, scoring 18 goals and 14 assists. His leadership will be key for a team with the talent for another deep playoff run.

Sean Moore, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse senior goalie: The nephew of former UMaine standout Greg Moore, Moore sported a .900 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average as a sophomore two years ago to earn all-Class B South honors. He’ll be a key as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse moves up to Class A this season.

Joe Neal, York senior forward: A captain for the Wildcats, Neal had eight goals and four assists two seasons ago. York played just five games last season, and Neal’s leadership will be important as the Wildcats get their first full season under Coach Kevin Purdy, a former coach with the Manchester Monarchs junior team.

Matt Robichaud, Cheverus/Yarmouth senior forward: Robichaud had two goals and 10 assists in last winter’s pandemic-shortened 11-game season. He’ll be a leader on a co-op team eager to play its first full season together and looking to contend in Class B South.

Sam Rumelhart, Scarborough senior forward: Rumelhart scored seven goals and had six assists in 18 games during the 2019-20 season. Rumelhart’s offense will be essential to a Red Storm team looking to make another deep playoff run.

Alex St. John, Thornton Academy senior forward: St. John had 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games as a sophomore two years ago. One of the top returning scorers in the SMAA, St. John will be a leader for the Trojans.

Jamie Sperlich, Biddeford/Massabesic/OOB junior forward: Sperlich had two goals and two assists in 13 games as a freshman two season ago, and Coach Jason Tremblay thinks he’s ready to emerge as a strong two-way threat for the Tigers this season.

Gage Tarbox-Belanger, Thornton Academy senior goalie: As a sophomore two seasons ago, Tarbox-Belanger had a .905 save percentage and a 3.41 goals-against average with three shutouts. He’ll be a mainstay between the pipes for the Trojans this season.

