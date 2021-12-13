1. Greely: The Rangers won the Class B state championship in 2020, and two years later the team returns players with playoff experience from that season and the talent to make another run at the state title. Ryan Moore and Evan Dutil are proven scorers, and Moore is versatile enough to possibly see time playing defense this season as well. Gage Cooney and Mitchell Parent are veteran forwards. Brooks Williams, Matt Kennedy and Cam Malette lead the defense. Spencer Osgood and Keji Wiessner will see time in net.

2. Scarborough: Scarborough was Class A runner-up to Lewiston in 2020, and while graduation hit the team hard over the last two seasons, the Red Storm should be a contender in Class A, along with Lewiston, Edward Little, Thornton Academy and Falmouth. Scarborough has a new head coach in Eric Wirsing, who likes his team’s offensive creativity and depth. Seniors Sam Rumelhart and Jack Matthews are the top scoring threats, and junior Thomas Hassett leads the defensemen. Keegan Weed, a junior, takes over in net.

3. South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete: The Red Riots reached the Class A semifinals in 2020, and have a team that should contend for the championship again. Senior Cullen Adams, the team captain, is one of the top offensive players in Class A. Adams scored 12 goals and six assists as a sophomore two seasons ago, and has improved since then. A strong junior class will be key to South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s success. Forward Dylan Hannan and defensemen Ian Wright, Richie Gilboy and Connor Corcoran lead the juniors, along with goalie Jasper Curtis.

4. Cape Elizabeth: Before the pandemic wiped out state tournaments last winter, the Capers played in three straight Class B South finals from 2018 through 2020. With the return of playoffs this season, Cape Elizabeth has a team with the talent to make another deep postseason run. Junior defensemen Nick Laughlin and Philip Coupe are leaders, along with junior forwards Sebastian Moon and Connor Goss. The Capers must overcome an injury to senior forward Quinn Gordon, who had five goals and four assists as a sophomore two seasons ago.

5. Thornton Academy: The Trojans reached the Class A quarterfinals in 2020, but with returning players across the ice, Thornton is among the contenders in a deep Class A field. Captains Colby Bilodeau and Alex St. John (18 goals in 2019-20) lead the forwards, along with juniors Shane Bergeron and Kyle Lesieur. A trio of juniors lead the defense: Lucas Hubbard, Heath McLean and Brady Corson. In goal, the Trojans have one of the best in the conference in Gage Tarbox-Belanger, who had a .905 save percentage two seasons ago.

