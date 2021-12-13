Còig

7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $28 in advance, $32 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Còig is a Canadian Celtic act consisting of of Darren McMullen (guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals), Rachel Davis (banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals), Chrissy Crowley (fiddle) and, for the current tour, guest musician Thierry Clouette (guitar and foot percussion). They formed more than a decade ago and last year won a Canadian Folk Music Award. You’ll hear century old tunes along with exciting original and contemporary compositions. Because it’s mid-December, this show will be heavy on the holiday music, and they’ve got two albums to choose from, with songs like “The Spree We Had at Christmas, “Scrooge Tunes” and “Carol of the Drum.”

Lez Zeppelin

9 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $40 preferred seating, $70 VIP meet & greet. statetheatreportland.com

The State Theatre becomes the house of the holy for one night only when the all-female Led Zeppelin tribute act Lez Zeppelin comes to town. The New York City-based act was formed in 2004 by guitarist Steph Paynes and since then has played shows all around the globe to huge acclaim. Even Jimmy Page loved them when they played in London. They’ll be playing the 1975 album “Physical Graffiti” in its entirety, along with some other classics by one of the greatest rock bands that ever was.

Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots

9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25, all ages show. auramaine.com

Like most other shows last year, this one didn’t happen, so that means that rapper Spose is all the more ready to head down the chimney and onto the stage at Aura for his annual holiday performance. Pdank Xmas 7 will have Spose and his band, The Humans, rocking and rapping their way around your Christmas tree. Wells-based emcee J Spin is also on the bill, along with the Colorado rap and rock act Flobots. Expect a wild ride of a night, but one that the whole family can attend. Grab tickets soon before they disappear quicker than the cookies you leave out for Santa.

