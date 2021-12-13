Còig
7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $28 in advance, $32 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
Còig is a Canadian Celtic act consisting of of Darren McMullen (guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals), Rachel Davis (banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals), Chrissy Crowley (fiddle) and, for the current tour, guest musician Thierry Clouette (guitar and foot percussion). They formed more than a decade ago and last year won a Canadian Folk Music Award. You’ll hear century old tunes along with exciting original and contemporary compositions. Because it’s mid-December, this show will be heavy on the holiday music, and they’ve got two albums to choose from, with songs like “The Spree We Had at Christmas, “Scrooge Tunes” and “Carol of the Drum.”
Lez Zeppelin
9 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $40 preferred seating, $70 VIP meet & greet. statetheatreportland.com
The State Theatre becomes the house of the holy for one night only when the all-female Led Zeppelin tribute act Lez Zeppelin comes to town. The New York City-based act was formed in 2004 by guitarist Steph Paynes and since then has played shows all around the globe to huge acclaim. Even Jimmy Page loved them when they played in London. They’ll be playing the 1975 album “Physical Graffiti” in its entirety, along with some other classics by one of the greatest rock bands that ever was.
Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots
9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25, all ages show. auramaine.com
Like most other shows last year, this one didn’t happen, so that means that rapper Spose is all the more ready to head down the chimney and onto the stage at Aura for his annual holiday performance. Pdank Xmas 7 will have Spose and his band, The Humans, rocking and rapping their way around your Christmas tree. Wells-based emcee J Spin is also on the bill, along with the Colorado rap and rock act Flobots. Expect a wild ride of a night, but one that the whole family can attend. Grab tickets soon before they disappear quicker than the cookies you leave out for Santa.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
South Portland Sentry
From Augusta – Now is the time to get affordable health care coverage
-
Editorials
Our View: Americans who refuse to vaccinate, wear masks could learn from ‘Code Girls’
-
Do This
Light up your life with these holiday displays around Maine
-
Do This
Things to Do: Sweet treats, a one-woman holiday show and a world-famous juggler
-
Business
Maine employers reopen offices, but keep remote work option
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.