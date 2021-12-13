FREEPORT — Gabe Aucoin scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Morse boys basketball team to a 46-45 win over Freeport on Monday.

Elliot Dorr scored four points for Morse, which out-scored Freeport 11-5 in a decisive third quarter.

Blaine Cockburn scored 14 points to pace the Falcons.

VALLEY 63, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Brody Ricker’s 18 points helped the Cavaliers to the season-opening win in Bingham.

Fisher Tewksbory added 10 points for Valley (1-0). Ben Ndamukunda led PTA (0-1)with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MORSE 41, FREEPORT 36: Dakota Shipley scored 13 points to lead the Shipbuilders in Bath.

Laney Brewer had eight points for Morse (2-0), while Haley Kirkpatrick had seven points and five rebounds.

Freeport fell to 0-2.

GIRLS HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 7, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Caroline Audette netted a hat trick to lead the Red Hornets (1-1) past the Eagles (2-3) at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Megan LaChance and Eve Martineau also scored for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland.

Sarah Moore scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy and Allie Hunter had one goal.

