FREEPORT — Gabe Aucoin scored a game-high 30 points to lead Morse to a 46-45 boys’ basketball win over Freeport on Monday night.

Elliot Dorr scored four points for Morse, which outscored Freeport 11-5 in a decisive third quarter.

Blaine Cockburn scored 14 points to pace the Falcons.

VALLEY 63, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Brody Ricker’s 18 points helped the Cavaliers down the Breakers in the season opener for both teams in Bingham.

Fisher Tewksbory added 10 points for Valley. Ben Ndamukunda led PTA with 15 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MORSE 41, FREEPORT 36: Dakota Shipley scored 13 points to lead the Shipbuilders (2-0) over the Falcons (0-2) at Bath.

Laney Brewer had eight points for Morse and Haley Kirkpatrick had seven points and five rebounds.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 7, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Caroline Audette had a hat trick to lead the Red Hornets (1-1) past the Eagles (2-3) at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Megan LaChance and Eve Martineau also scored for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland.

Sarah Moore scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy and Allie Hunter had one goal.

