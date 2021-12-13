This past fall, a recent survey conducted by EdWeek Research Center indicated that 40% of district leaders reported they were experiencing “severe” or “very severe” staffing shortages. The most problematic shortage is the ever-needed role of bus drivers.

Driver shortages are a nationwide problem. Bus routes in the state have been extended, drivers are working longer hours, and in RSU 5, mechanics, directors and maintenance workers are climbing behind the wheel to fill the gaps. Districts throughout the state have offered hiring and retention bonuses to attract drivers. In the midst of these many challenges, driving a bus can be a very rewarding experience.

The village required to raise a child begins and ends with the bus driver who safely transports the child to and from school. The important interactions at the beginning and end of every day sets the tone for the child’s day. Says Priscille Allard, a Durham bus driver since 1982, “Forming relationships with kids and families is the best part of the job.”

Since Allard first began driving, there have been some significant changes. When she began driving in 1982, buses had cigarette lighters and drivers were allowed to smoke on board. There were no yellow cautionary lights and the stop signs on buses had to be manually activated. Since then, safety features on buses have become commonplace, and, of course, smoking is no longer allowed.

The pandemic certainly has created additional challenges for drivers over the past couple of years. During hot or cold weather, drivers now are required to keep windows open to improve ventilation and eliminate the need for contact tracing every student on the entire bus when a positive COVID case has been identified. To further assist with contact tracing, bus drivers take attendance daily and use assigned seating. These additional responsibilities have placed more pressure on bus drivers.

Through the years, what remains the same are the strong bonds created between students and drivers. On the rare occasion when Allard is not behind the wheel of the bus, the students truly miss her. Kerri Giles, another driver, said that a parent contacted her recently, as her child Riley wanted her to know that she lost her tooth. Giles notes that kids are so willing to share the little things in their lives.

“They make you feel wanted,” Giles said.

Forming strong relationships with kids and families keeps the drivers behind the wheel every day. The pandemic didn’t create the driver shortage, but it has certainly made it clearer that these support roles are critical in the lives of our children. All roles in education are inextricably linked to wanting to make a difference in a child’s life. Just ask Allard. She has driven for 40 years with approximately 60 kids riding her bus every day. That’s over 2,000 kids she has impacted.

As drivers navigate traffic, watch for distracted drivers and deliver kids safely to school, these hidden heroes brighten the lives of our children every day. Bus drivers like Allard highlight that “a life well-lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace of someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: