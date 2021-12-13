S’mores Night

4-6 p.m. Thursday. Through Feb 24. Congress Square Park, Portland, free, donations encouraged. congressquarepark.org

Friends of Congress Square Park is a volunteer-led group intent on keeping the park in downtown Portland vibrant, welcoming and safe. They also want to satisfy your sweet tooth. On Thursdays through February, you can s’more or less have a wonderful time making s’mores at the fire pits that will be set up. S’mores ingredients will be available for free, though they’d appreciate donations from those who are able. You’ll also find the Pink Waffle food truck with hot beverages and other treats.

‘A Very Ida Christmas’

Streaming Dec. 16-26. Public Theatre, Lewiston, $25 single, $50 household. thepublictheatre.org

Don ye now your favorite tacky holiday sweater, whip up your favorite cocktail and kick back with Susan Poulin as she performs her hilarious one-woman show “A Very Ida Christmas.” It’s Christmastime in Mahoosuc Mills and Ida LeClair has plenty of advice to dispense, as well as laughter-inducing insight about her favorite time of year. With more holiday spirit than you can shake a candy cane at, “A Very Ida Christmas” is a wonderful way to spend an evening at home with the tree plugged in and the giggles unstoppable.

Gingerbread Spectacular

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 96 Townsend Ave., free, donations accepted. boothbayoperahouse.com

They sure know how to bake in Boothbay Harbor! See the Christmastime confections with your own eyes during the Gingerbread Spectacular, now in its 15th year. The mouth-watering creations include cabins, castles, fishing shacks and many other creative construction endeavors that literally look good enough to eat. Awards will be given out for most spectacular, most hilarious, largest and best representation of a local landmark, along with most traditional and best youth entry. You can also purchase pies, cakes, cookies and other holiday treats made by the Friends of the Opera House, and several of the houses will be available via silent auction bids.

Thom Wall

7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $22. mayostreetarts.org

If you’re juggling a lot of things right now, set a few of them aside and go see some actual juggling by award-winning Cirque du Soleil performer Thom Wall. Using household objects, Wall knows how to dazzle audiences during his highly entertaining variety show with a vaudeville vibe. Wall is also a juggling coach and earned an award for excellence in education from the International Jugglers’ Association earlier this year. Don’t drop the ball on getting tickets.

