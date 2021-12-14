KENNEBUNK – An estimated 110 families in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel will enjoy a Holiday Food Basket Dec. 22, courtesy of Community Outreach Services of the Kennebunks.

Volunteers with COS will pack up a chicken or turkey (depending on the family size), canned vegetables and fruit, pumpkin pie filling and pie crust mix, jello, rolls, celery onions, potatoes and stuffing for a traditional holiday meal, said Reggie Sargent, one of the organizers.

The packing and delivering will be done from Sea Road Church, said Sargent.

The group of volunteers is experienced – most have been taking part for many years – putting the baskets together for a Thanksgiving delivery and just before Christmas. About 100 baskets were delivered for the Thanksgiving holiday, he said.

Sargent ordered food for the operation on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Typically, he, and longtime volunteers Betsy MacDonald and Donna Patterson sent a letter to local businesses, organizations, and area churches each year. Those folks, as well as individuals who may have not yet gotten around to making a tax-deductible donation to the project may do so by sending checks to Community Outreach Services, P.O. Box 1175, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: