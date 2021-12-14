SACO — Age Friendly Saco is again teaming up with Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center to provide 300 holiday meals to residents on Dec. 23 and on Feb. 13.

Organizers say the meals are open to anyone and are not income related. Age Friendly Saco volunteers will be providing delivery.

The Dec. 23 meal will be turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, a roll and blueberry pie.

On Feb. 13, the meal will include chicken parmesan with spaghetti, tossed salad with Italian dressing, dinner roll and carrot cake.

There is still availability for both meals, said Age Friendly Saco Director Jean Saunders. To sign up, call: 282-4489, ext. 1, or sign up online at: ferrybeach.org/meal-delivery

