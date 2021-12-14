Maine hospitals and health care providers should not treat those unvaccinated by choice unless all others needing or simply wanting medical care have been served.
The unvaccinated have chosen their lot. Those they are displacing have no choice. Our system should not allow a group of misguided bad actors to disadvantage those who have acted to protect themselves and others.
The stories of patients waiting in hospital hallways while unvaccinated COVID patients fill hospital beds are infuriating, the result of illogical, unethical choices by our political leaders and the people running the system.
David Kull
Topsham
