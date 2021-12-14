I read many news stories about vaccination and mask-wearing philosophies and policies.
Opinions are all over the map! But only a very mean-spirited person would deny that Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and his overworked staff do everything they can to monitor and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Spend 57 cents and the cost of a Christmas card to send those public servants a holiday “thank you.”
Don’t use email, as I am sure their inboxes are overflowing. Here’s the address: Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director, Maine CDC; 286 Water St.; State House Station 11; Augusta, ME 04333-0011.
Andrew Stevenson
Belfast
