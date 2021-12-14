TOPSHAM — Morgan Ruff scored 14 points to lead Mt. Ararat past Camden Hills 56-30 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A girls basketball action Tuesday.

Elsa Daulerio added 12 points for the Eagles (2-0).

The Windjammers (0-2) were led by Lila Bohometti with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAMDEN HILLS 62, MT. ARARAT 54: Aiden O’Connell scored 17 points and Liam O’Neal added 14 to lead the Windjammers.

Ty Henke of Mt. Ararat led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 81, RICHMOND 55: Landen Johnson scored 42 points to power the Seagulls (1-0) past the Bobcats (0-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Conner Vachon scored 21 points for Richmond.

