TOPSHAM — Morgan Ruff scored 14 points to lead Mt. Ararat past Camden Hills 56-30 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A girls basketball action Tuesday.
Elsa Daulerio added 12 points for the Eagles (2-0).
The Windjammers (0-2) were led by Lila Bohometti with seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAMDEN HILLS 62, MT. ARARAT 54: Aiden O’Connell scored 17 points and Liam O’Neal added 14 to lead the Windjammers.
Ty Henke of Mt. Ararat led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH 81, RICHMOND 55: Landen Johnson scored 42 points to power the Seagulls (1-0) past the Bobcats (0-1) at Old Orchard Beach.
Conner Vachon scored 21 points for Richmond.
