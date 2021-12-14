Maine reported 1,383 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine additional deaths as the Maine National Guard and federal health care workers began deploying to help with the pandemic.

The new infections are the state’s first report in three days because the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not report new case counts on weekends. In addition to the reporting gap, a flood of positive test results submitted to the state means some of the cases reported Tuesday date back a week or more but could not be processed for several days.

The wave of cases this fall and heading into winter has strained hospitals, and the moves to deploy the National Guard and federal workers is a strategy to help a maxed-out health care workforce care for a flood of COVID-19 patients. Hospitals have delayed surgeries and made other moves to try to cope with the surge. Hospitalizations on Tuesday stood at a near-record 378 patients statewide, with 106 in critical care and 58 on ventilators, according to data provided by the Maine CDC.

Thirty-eight National Guard members began work at a variety of health care settings, and a 15-member team arrived at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Saturday.

The 15-member team of medical professionals from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System will provide direct patient care for the next two weeks in a new non-COVID, acute care unit, allowing Maine Medical Center to provide 11 additional beds for COVID patients. Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston has applied for similar assistance, and a spokesperson for Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has said that might be an option there as well.

“We will continue to work closely with our health care and federal partners to monitor the capacity of our system and to take action when and where it is needed in order to support Maine people,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement on Monday. “Ultimately, the best and most effective way to relieve the burden on our heroic health care workers is to heed their advice: get vaccinated.”

For the National Guard deployment, which will last through at least Jan. 26, 15 guard members will be sent to Saint Joseph’s Manor in Portland and another 12 will go to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to work in non-clinical support roles and free up front-line medical staff to work with patients. The guard members working at the nursing home will allow hospitals to safely discharge more patients to alleviate a bottleneck that has been occurring because of the high number of COVID-19 patients.

Eleven additional guard members will be scattered among six other facilities: Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland and Northern Light Health in Waterville. They will be working in support roles at clinics that administer monoclonal antibodies, which work to prevent hospitalization in patients who have been diagnosed in the early stages of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 131,380 cases of COVID-19, and 1,376 deaths.

Cases have climbed again across the U.S. to their highest point in two and a half months, but the recent surge remains especially acute in Maine and the Northeast.

Five of the top seven states for cases per capita over the last seven days are all in New England, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine ranks fourth in the country with 507 new infections per 100,000 people in the past seven days, double the national average of 250 cases per 100,000 people.

