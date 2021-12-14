KITTERY – John Michael Roods, 77, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Durgin Pines Nursing Home, Kittery.He was born in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Dec. 23, 1943, the son of Leanore (Callahan) and Harold Roods. He graduated from Saratoga Spring High School and Husson College, Bangor. John Michael received his MBA from New Hampshire College.John was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Nancy Green; and his brother, Harold (Tim) Roods. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Roods and his partner, Anna Lombard of South Portland; his daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Kevin Kennie of South Portland; his granddaughter, Nora Kennie, of South Portland; his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and William Ebert of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; his brother, Richard Roods of Asheville, North Carolina; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Durgin Pines for their incredible care and kindness during his illness. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view John’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” ~ Anne Frank

