Police in Portland and Falmouth say they have charged a Portland man with a string of five robberies.
Joseph Evers, 41, was arrested in Falmouth on Monday, police said.
The first four incidents occurred in Portland over three days ending Dec. 6 at the CVS Pharmacy on Forest Avenue, the Walgreens on Marginal Way, the Domino’s Pizza on Forest Avenue and the TD Bank on outer Congress Street.
The robbery of a Key Bank on Route 1 in Falmouth occurred a few days later, on Dec. 10.
Evers, a Portland resident, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.
