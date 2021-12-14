GIRLS

Taylor Belanger, Cheverus senior: Last winter Belanger placed second in the 100 breast stroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley at the Masked Ball Invitational put on by Greely High. In the Class A state meet as a sophomore at Lewiston High, she placed fourth in the 100 breast (1:10.23) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.47).

Ali Bragg, Cape Elizabeth senior: As a sophomore, Bragg was runner-up in Class B in both the 200 individual medley (2:11.80) and the 100 breast (1:07.37). She is defending North Southwesterns champion in both events and plans to continue her career at Drexel University.

Audrey Cohen, Greely sophomore: Last winter Cohen put forth the fastest times in the state for the 100 butterfly (57.46), 100 breast (1:06.09) and 500 freestyle (5:25.01). She also registered top-five times in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 200 individual medley.

Kora Eckelman, Sanford junior: As a freshman, Eckelman won the South Southwesterns 100 breast stroke title (1:13.15) and placed fifth (200 individual medley) and eighth (100 breast) at the Class A state meet. Last winter, she placed among the top 12 times in the state in both the 100 free (57.24, eighth) and 200 free (2:04.82, 12th).

Alexandra Ericson, Yarmouth junior: As a freshman Ericson was runner-up in the Class B 100 backstroke (59.34) and placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:15.26). She also won South Southwestern titles in both events.

Jillian James, Falmouth freshman: With a background in gymnastics and considerable experience on the board, James is a contender for the Class A diving state championship. She achieved a six-dive total of 165.45 in her opening meet despite a zero score because she inadvertently executed a dive different than the one announced.

Ava Lamontagne, Westbrook senior: Last winter Lamontagne won the 200 freestyle (2:02.37) at the 17-school Masked Ball Invitational. That time was fifth-best in the state. She also posted top-20 times in the 100 free, 100 butterfly and 500 free. Already this season she has broken 56 seconds in the 100 free.

Sarah Palmer, Brunswick junior: As a sophomore, Palmer posted the third-best time in the state in the 100 breast (1:09.50), which is within half a second of a school record set in 2003. In that same event as a freshman in 2020 she placed fifth in the Class A state meet.

Abby Rosingana, Gorham junior: Last winter Rosingana won the 500 free at the Masked Ball Invitational meet in a time of 5:32.62, good for fifth-best in the state among all schools and classifications. She also placed fourth in the 200 free and is approaching team records in the 500 free and 400 free relay.

Abbie Wolf, Cape Elizabeth senior: Returning to competition after a two-year break, Wolf amassed 191.20 points in a season-opening six-dive meet Friday. That score would have ranked second in the state last winter. As a freshman, Wolf placed fourth in Class B to help the Capers win the overall championship.

BOYS

Calvin Comeau, South Portland senior: Last winter Comeau was runner-up in the 200 free (1:51.87) and sixth in the 500 free at the Masked Ball Invitational put on by Greely High. As a sophomore in the Class A state meet he placed fifth in the 500 free (5:13.71) and eighth in the 200 free. His club times already surpass school records in the 100 butterfly and 500 free.

Patrick Gill, Falmouth senior: Last winter Gill won the 100 freestyle (50.09) and placed third in the 100 backstroke (55.61) at the 15-team Masked Ball Invitational. As a sophomore he placed eighth in Class A in both the 50 free and 100 back.

Andrew Leighton, Morse junior: Last winter Leighton recorded the KVAC’s third-best time (57.61) in the 100 butterfly, fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.99) and ninth in the 100 free (55.33). In the Class B state meet as a freshman he placed eighth in the 100 butterfly and 13th in the 100 backstroke.

Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth senior: A Varsity Maine All-State selection in 2020, McKenney is a two-time Class B state champion in the 500 freestyle (4:42.12) who also set a Class B meet record in the 200 free (1:43.72). Last winter he posted the state’s fastest times in the 200 individual medley (1:54.95) and 100 butterfly (51.13) and was third in the 100 backstroke (55.00).

Jack Pillsbury, Scarborough senior: Last winter Pillsbury swam the state’s fastest 500 freestyle (4:50.95). He also recorded the third-best times in both the 200 free (1:49.18) and 200 individual medley (2:02.65) and was fourth in the 100 breast stroke (1:03.81).

Will Porter, Falmouth junior: As a freshman, Porter won the North Southwesterns 100 backstroke title. He also placed third in Class A in both the 200 individual medley (2:07.26) and the 100 backstroke (56.14). In last winter’s Masked Ball Invitational he was runner-up in the 100 back and sixth in the 200 individual medley.

Evan Russo, Gorham senior: Last winter at the Masked Ball Invitational, Russo was champion of the 100 breast stroke (1:03.53) and runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:07.92). Both marks are school records and each placed among the state’s top 10 last year, as did his 1:53.97 clocking in the 200 freestyle.

Charter Sasseville, Greely senior: Sasseville won the 100 backstroke (54.95) at last winter’s Masked Ball Invitational and placed third in the 100 butterfly (55.07). In the Class B state meet as a sophomore he was runner-up in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:05.50).

Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth senior: A Varsity Maine All-State selection as a sophomore, Smith is a two-time Class B champion in the 100 butterfly who holds the North Southwesterns record (52.02) in that event. He also won the 50 free state title (22.56) in 2020 and last winter posted Top 6 times in the 50 free, 100 fly (51.63) and 200 individual medley (2:06.71).

Ethan Schulz, Scarborough junior: A Varsity Maine All-State selection as a freshman, Schulz is the defending Class A state champion in the 200 freestyle (1:45.81) and was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (53.14). Last winter he recorded the state’s fastest time (21.80) in the 50 free, third in the 100 free (49.35) and fourth in the 200 free (53.43).

