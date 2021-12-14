SOUTH BERWICK — Aidan Sullivan hit his only 3 of the game to break a tie with less than 3 minurtes to play in regulation as Marshwood topped York 51-48 in boys’ basketball on Tuesday night.

Sullivan finished with 20 points to lead Marshwood (2-0) with Andrew Perry tossing 11.

JP Frazier had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace York (1-1).

CHEVERUS 73, DEERING 72: Sammy Nzeyimana gave the Stags (1-1) the lead for good when he stole possession and finished up a breakaway layup in the waning seconds of overtime as they edged the Rams (1-1) at Portland.

Giovanni St. Onge missed a 3-pointer and put back his own rebound to send the contest to overtime, finishing with 13 points. Silvano Ismail had 22 points to lead Cheverus and Seth Huntington added 18.

Remijo Wani powered Deering with 31 points, including six 3-pointers.

CAPE ELIZABETH 74, WAYNFLETE 55: The Capers (2-0) raced to a 22-2 first-quarter lead and to beat the visiting Flyers (1-1).

The Capers didn’t allow a field goal in the first quarter and dominated play inside.

The Flyers drew within 30-16 at halftime, but Cape Elizabeth ended all doubt in the third quarter behind a flurry of 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 56-32.

The Capers got 19 points from Will Bowe, 17 from Evan Reeves, 12 from Jake Frame and 11 from Owen Tighe.

Waynflete was paced by a game-high 20 points from Matt Adey and 19 from Demetrius Campbell.

PORTLAND 45, BONNY EAGLE 41: An 18-point game from Wani Donato got the Bulldogs (1-1) by the Scots (0-2) in Standish.

Pitia Donato followed with nine points for Portland.

Aidan Walcott led Bonny Eagle with 13 points and Eliot Bouchard had 11.

THORNTON ACADEMY 58, SCARBOROUGH 28: The Trojans (2-0) got out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter to beat the Red Storm (0-2) in Saco.

TA’s Will Davies led all scorers with 16 points. Cody Ruff had nine.

Jack Simonton scored seven to lead Scarborough.

SANFORD 57, GORHAM 35: Justin Kennedy had 13 of his 21 points in the second half to pace the Spartans (2-0) as they broke open a 25-19 halftime margin and cruised past the Rams (0-2) at Sanford.

Tanner McCann contributed 11 points for Sanford, and Zach McMurty tossed in nine.

Ashton Leclerc led Gorham with 22 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 62, WINDHAM 39: Jaelen Jackson’s 16 points paced the Red Riots (2-0) as they beat the Eagles (1-1) at Windham.

Nolan Hobbs and Owen Maloney both chipped in with 10 points for South Portland.

Nick Garrison had 15 points for Windham. Blake McPherson tallied 10 points.

FALMOUTH 91, KENNEBUNK 69: Jack Stowell and Brady Coyne combined to hit 16 of 18 free throws as the Navigators (2-0) shot 25-31 from the line and steadily pulled way from the Rams (1-1) at Kennebunk.

Stowell paced Falmouth with 32 points and Coyne finished with 30.

Joe Keizulas had 15 of his 19 points for Kennebunk in the second half.

POLAND 72, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 68: Hunter Gibson scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Knights (1-1) to a comeback victory over the Panthers (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Joseph Levesque added 14 points for Poland, and Hayden Christener had 12 points and John Patenaude had 11.

Logan Welch made four 3-pointers on his way to 21 points for NYA. Joaquim Bila had 15 points, Eliott Oney had 13 and Cal Nice had 10.

OCEANSIDE 60, LINCOLN ACADEMY 41: Carter Galley scored 15 points as the Mariners (1-1) topped the Eagles (0-2) at Newcastle.

Austin Chilles had 14 points and Alex Collins chipped in 11 for Oceanside.

Jake Masters had 15 points for Lincoln Academy and Lucas Houghton had an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.

WELLS 66, TRAIP ACADEMY 38: Hayden Bedell and Devin Brown combined for 14 second-quarter points as the Warriors (1-1) used a 21-6 advantage to beat the Rangers (1-1) at Wells.

Bedell finished with 19 points, Brayden Fazzina chipped in with 14 and Brown added 13 and seven boards for Wells.

Omar Dovesi had 10 points to lead Traip Academy.

ST. DOMINIC 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 30: Jonathan Tangilamesu scored 15 points and Taylor Varney had 11 as the Saints (2-0) rolled past the Hawks (0-2) at Hiram.

Carson Black scored 10 points for Sacopee Valley.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 49, LEAVITT 31: Trevor Brown had 20 points and four steals to pace the Panthers (2-0) past the Hornets (1-1) at Waldoboro.

Patrick McKenney chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Finn Parmaley added four points and eight rebounds.

BIDDEFORD 43, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 39: Ayouba Fofana scored 18 points as the Tigers (1-1) edged the Patriots (1-1) in Biddeford.

Jacob Landry put up nine points for Biddeford.

Jay Hawkes led GNG with 15 points, making four 3-pointers.

FOREST HILLS 82, NORTH HAVEN 25: Mason Desjardins had 18 points and seven assists to lead the Tigers (3-0) over North Haven (0-1) at Jackman.

Braidan Welch added 16 points for Forest Hills and Blaine Nadeau and Owen Lacasse were also in double figures with 10 apiece.

North Haven was led by Brian Campbell and Jonathan Brown with seven points each.

