A Waterville woman has been arrested on charges that she started at least six fires inside the construction site of Colby College’s Paul J. Schupf Arts Center in downtown Waterville on Monday night, authorities said.

Alisa Carey, 21, of Waterville, was arrested in connection with the fires.

Waterville police responded to the area of Main and Front Streets at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a complaint of someone yelling and screaming, according to a news release from Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police found several fires in the construction site when they arrived. The Waterville Fire Department responded to extinguish the blazes and contacted the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal as well.

The fires caused damage to construction material, dumpsters and the actual building that is under construction, according to Moss.

Carey was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she assaulted a fire investigator and a Waterville police officer, Moss said. She was then taken to the Kennebec County jail in Augusta and charged with arson and two counts of assault on a police officer.

Carey is currently on probation because of a prior arson charge.

