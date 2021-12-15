A Biddeford man charged with killing his landlord in September pleaded not-guilty to murder and gun charges Wednesday.

Randal J. Hennessey, 31, is being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail. In addition to the murder charge, Hennessey faces one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person because of a prior felony conviction.

He is accused of shooting Douglas Michaud Jr. to death on the front porch of a building where they both lived. Michaud was attempting to evict Hennessey before he was killed.

Hennessey’s attorney, Tina Nadeau, entered the plea on Hennessey’s behalf during a video conference at York Superior Court in Alfred.

Michaud lived on the third floor of the triple-decker building with his girlfriend, Jamie Wakefield, and Hennessey lived one floor below.

Biddeford police received a 911 call at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 14 from Wakefield, who said her boyfriend had been shot. When officers arrived a short time later, they found Michaud dead on the porch of the three-story apartment building on Union Street.

Wakefield told the officers several times, “Randy shot him,” referring to Hennessey, according to court documents. She told police that she and Hennessey were talking outside the building when Michaud arrived and told Hennessey to leave Wakefield alone.

Police say Michaud went back inside the apartment building and returned to the front porch with a handgun and shot Michaud multiple times in the chest and once in the head in front of Wakefield.

Hennessey fled on a dirt bike and rode along railroad tracks into New Hampshire, according to court records. Police called his cell phone and arranged for his surrendered a short time later to be extradited to Maine to face the charges.

